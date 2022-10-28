Read full article on original website
Chicago health officials warn of 'tripledemic' of COVID-19, flu and RSV this winter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago health officials are urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters as soon as possible to help avoid a full blown winter surge. And now, the city's top doctor says she is concerned about a "tripledemic." It is a combination of COVID, the flu and RSV. People in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood are paying attention. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, predicts Chicago will move back into the medium COVID-19 risk level in the coming weeks. Saturday, residents weren't taking any chances with the winter season approaching.Dannie and Camille Lee want to make sure they're...
Illinois reports 3,449 new COVID cases, 9 new deaths
Illinois reported 3,449 new COVID cases and 9 new deaths Friday.
After 4 Overdoses at River North Bar, Chicago Health Officials Share Resources for Opioid Addiction
Following an incident in which four people apparently overdosed at a River North bar, Chicago health officials want to ensure the public is informed about available resources to help battle opioid addiction. Three men and one woman were taken to area hospitals after all were suspected to have overdosed at...
Here's Why Chicago's Top Doctors Are Concerned About Winter
'This uptick makes it critically important for everyone to use the tools that are available to protect yourself and your family.'
advantagenews.com
Illinois has a brain drain problem
A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
Chicago's top doctor looks into crystal ball, urges booster shots amid 'tripledemic' concerns
CHICAGO - As coronavirus cases climb once again, health officials are urging Illinoisans to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots now to help avoid a full-blown winter surge like the state has seen the past two years. Not even 15% of eligible Chicagoans have gotten the updated bivalent booster designed...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Warning of ‘Explosion' of Viruses, ‘Scrabble' Variants
With winter coming up, Chicago-area experts are warning that there could be an explosion of viruses in the coming months, with RSV already surging ahead of a feared rise in COVID and flu. Plus, as new variants emerge and spread, which are the most concerning and where do things stand?
foodpoisonjournal.com
D.C. Cobb’s linked to Norovirus Outbreak that has sickened 173
The McHenry County Department of Health is reporting its investigation into the recent gastrointestinal illness outbreak linked to D.C. Cobb’s, 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry, is closed. The outbreak investigation was launched after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the food establishment at the end of August....
Sleepless in Chicago: Top 10 Areas, Towns Where Residents Get the Most, Least Sleep and How It Affects Them
Watch the full NBC 5 investigates story, Sleepless in Chicago, on the 10 p.m. news in the player above or on NBC 5 on Monday, Oct. 31. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says everyone 18 and older should get a minimum of seven hours of sleep. Did you?. If...
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
thecentersquare.com
More wealthy, young professionals moving out of Illinois than moving in, new survey finds
(The Center Square) – A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
Organization monitors synagogue safety, antisemitic threats from Chicago stronghold
The I-Team went inside for a rare look at what America's Jewish community is doing to protect their own people, property and in many cases, all of us.
Doctors warn about rainbow fentanyl, marijuana edibles and other colorful drugs during Halloween
Doctors are warning about the risks of dangerous drugs being mistaken for candy this Halloween.
Over 3,000 fake opioid prescriptions came from South Side medical practice, feds say
Rosemary Mays, of South Holland, has pleaded guilty to conspiring with a coworker at a South Side medical practice to write over 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for hydrocodone, oxycodone, and other controlled substances.
airwaysmag.com
10/30/1955: Commercial Flights Begin at Chicago O’Hare
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the first commercial flights arrived at Chicago’s new international airport, “O’Hare” (ORD), in 1955. TWA (TW) was honored with the first departure when the earlier flight 94 departed for Paris. O’Hare was previously known as Douglas Airfield after planemaker Douglas...
Rare South American bird makes appearance in Indiana
A very rare bird known as the fork-tailed flycatcher, typically found in South America, is drawing bird lovers to Beverly Shores, Indiana after making an appearance there.
fourteeneastmag.com
Pilot to Policy: Guaranteed Income spreads across Chicago
With $500 per month, Chicago aims to help low-income residents. Just over 5,000 Chicagoans are getting $500 a month in cash with zero stipulations, providing relief in light of a pandemic, shortages, layoffs, inflation and overall economic hardship. It’s called the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot and it is the first government-run guaranteed income pilot in Chicago.
wgnradio.com
Dr. Michael Bauer on the nationwide amoxicillin shortage
Dr. Michael Bauer, the medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to explain why three of the top four makers of the antibiotic, amoxicillin, are reporting supply constraints across the country, and whether it will have an impact on local hospitals. “Better...
What Are The Side Effects of The Flu Vaccine?
With the weather getting colder and flu season approaching, many are arranging appointments to get both a flu vaccine and a bivalent COVID-19 booster. As health experts expect the upcoming flu season to be the most active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering what side effects could be expected after getting inoculated against influenza.
