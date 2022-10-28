ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Chicago health officials warn of 'tripledemic' of COVID-19, flu and RSV this winter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago health officials are urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters as soon as possible to help avoid a full blown winter surge. And now, the city's top doctor says she is concerned about a "tripledemic." It is a combination of COVID, the flu and RSV. People in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood are paying attention. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, predicts Chicago will move back into the medium COVID-19 risk level in the coming weeks. Saturday, residents weren't taking any chances with the winter season approaching.Dannie and Camille Lee want to make sure they're...
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois has a brain drain problem

A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
foodpoisonjournal.com

D.C. Cobb’s linked to Norovirus Outbreak that has sickened 173

The McHenry County Department of Health is reporting its investigation into the recent gastrointestinal illness outbreak linked to D.C. Cobb’s, 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry, is closed. The outbreak investigation was launched after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the food establishment at the end of August....
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
airwaysmag.com

10/30/1955: Commercial Flights Begin at Chicago O’Hare

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the first commercial flights arrived at Chicago’s new international airport, “O’Hare” (ORD), in 1955. TWA (TW) was honored with the first departure when the earlier flight 94 departed for Paris. O’Hare was previously known as Douglas Airfield after planemaker Douglas...
CHICAGO, IL
fourteeneastmag.com

Pilot to Policy: Guaranteed Income spreads across Chicago

With $500 per month, Chicago aims to help low-income residents. Just over 5,000 Chicagoans are getting $500 a month in cash with zero stipulations, providing relief in light of a pandemic, shortages, layoffs, inflation and overall economic hardship. It’s called the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot and it is the first government-run guaranteed income pilot in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Dr. Michael Bauer on the nationwide amoxicillin shortage

Dr. Michael Bauer, the medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to explain why three of the top four makers of the antibiotic, amoxicillin, are reporting supply constraints across the country, and whether it will have an impact on local hospitals. “Better...
LAKE FOREST, IL
NBC Chicago

What Are The Side Effects of The Flu Vaccine?

With the weather getting colder and flu season approaching, many are arranging appointments to get both a flu vaccine and a bivalent COVID-19 booster. As health experts expect the upcoming flu season to be the most active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering what side effects could be expected after getting inoculated against influenza.
