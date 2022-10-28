Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
Healthline
Nightmares: Researchers Say 'Pleasant Sounds' and Other Therapies Can Reduce Them
About 4% of adults have more than 1 nightmare per week. Imagery rehearsal therapy is a common treatment for nightmare disorder. It’s a common enough expression to be a cliché, but to those living with nightmare disorder, the phrase brings little comfort. Nightmare disorder is characterized by frequent...
MedicalXpress
Bedtime routines and sleep strategies help autistic kids sleep, study reveals
Sleep strategies and simple bedtime routines can improve sleep in autistic children, reducing anxiety and enhancing family well-being, a new study reveals. The largest study of its kind into sleep problems in children on the autism spectrum, led by Monash University's Professor Nicole Rinehart, found clinician-led behavioral interventions helped kids get a better night's sleep. And the flow on effects were significant, resulting in better social, emotional and academic functioning in children, and less stress and improved mental health in their parents.
MedicalXpress
Seeking microscopic clues to beating deadly brain tumors
A critical new pathway to treating an aggressive brain tumor might be found in the complex diversity within the tumor tissue, according to a new paper by scientists from the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI). The CDI laboratory deeply analyzed tumor tissue using an advanced mass spectrometry...
Psych Centra
Can Childhood Trauma Cause OCD?
Although the causes of OCD aren’t established, it can be triggered by childhood trauma. Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is a relatively common mental health condition. People with OCD experience obsessions (unwanted, upsetting, intrusive thoughts and images) and compulsions (repetitive behaviors that aim to neutralize or get rid of the obsessions).
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
MedicalXpress
Study shows link between genetics and response to electroconvulsive therapy
Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is a treatment reserved for the most severe cases of depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Positive results are not guaranteed. Could genetic insight in the form of a patient's "polygenic risk score" help to predict whether electroconvulsive therapy will be effective for that patient?. That's the focus...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover anti-inflammatory molecules that decline in the aging brain
Aging involves complicated plot twists and a large cast of characters: inflammation, stress, metabolism changes, and many others. Now, a team of Salk Institute and UC San Diego scientists reveal another factor implicated in the aging process—a class of lipids called SGDGs (3-sulfogalactosyl diacylglycerols) that decline in the brain with age and may have anti-inflammatory effects.
MedicalXpress
Time of death or personal autonomy? Cancer patients prefer knowing functional prognosis over life expectancy
Providing prognostic information is a vital component of cancer patient care. However, the specific information cancer patients prefer to receive has been poorly understood, which can impact patient satisfaction and the quality of doctor-patient communications. Now, researchers in Japan have revealed that cancer patients prefer to be informed about functional prognosis over life expectancy.
MedicalXpress
Chlorhexidine disinfectant may perform best in killing bone tumor cells after surgery
The widely used disinfectant chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) appears to be the most effective irrigation solution for use as part of the surgical treatment of bone tumors, suggests an experimental study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Of the various solutions used to eliminate remaining tumor cells after surgery,...
MedicalXpress
Scientists shine a spotlight on yet another shrewd maneuver HIV uses to commandeer human cells
More than 40 years into the HIV pandemic, scientists are still turning up clues revealing how the virus hijacks its host's cellular processes to support its own replication—and promote the long-term survival of the virus itself. A new study, led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, has identified...
MedicalXpress
How COVID-19 damages lungs: The virus attacks mitochondria, continuing an ancient evolutionary battle
Viruses and bacteria have a very long history. Because viruses can't reproduce without a host, they've been attacking bacteria for millions of years. Some of those bacteria eventually became mitochondria, synergistically adapting to life within eukaryotic cells (cells that have a nucleus containing chromosomes). Ultimately, mitochondria became the powerhouses within...
MedicalXpress
Reprogramming of immune cells shown to fight off melanoma
A new way of reprogramming our immune cells to shrink or kill off cancer cells has been shown to work in the otherwise hard to treat and devastating skin cancer, melanoma. The University of Bristol-led discovery, published in Advanced Science today, demonstrates a new way to clear early stage pre-cancerous and even late-stage tumor cells.
MedicalXpress
People who vape had worrisome changes in cardiovascular function, even as young adults
Adults who regularly used electronic nicotine delivery devices, or e-cigarettes, displayed worrisome changes in heart and blood vessel function and performed significantly worse on exercise stress testing than people who did not use any nicotine products, according to two separate analyses of preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Nearly half of U.S. adults support legalizing some psychedelics for mental health treatment
In recent years, strides have been made in better understanding the potential benefits of psychedelics for mental health conditions. However, most of these substances are still classified as Schedule I in the United States. A new report from VeryWellMind underscores the growing acceptance of psychedelics as potential alternative therapies for...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals sharp rise in stroke cases among young adults in Oxfordshire
New research has shown a sharp increase in the incidence of stroke in young adults, in a study of more than 94,000 people in Oxfordshire. Stroke is a major health problem that can have devastating consequences. It happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, causing the death of brain cells and dysfunction in one or more parts of the brain. The restricted blood supply can be the result of an artery supplying blood to brain becoming blocked, a blood vessel rupturing causing a bleed inside the brain, or a brief reduction in the blood supply to the brain.
MedicalXpress
How 'chameleon cancers' can change their colors to survive treatment
An international team of scientists has uncovered one of the mechanisms explaining how some leukemias evade treatment by changing their appearance and identity. Most children with the common blood cancer B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) have benefitted from huge improvements in treatment over the last 50 years and nine in every 10 children diagnosed will now be cured.
MedicalXpress
How to be a morning person
When Rafael Pelayo was an undergraduate student majoring in biology at the University of Puerto Rico, he worked three jobs to pay his way through school. To accommodate his employers, he took 7 a.m. classes, getting up at 5:30 and using his commute time to study. Four years later, when...
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
