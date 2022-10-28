‘From Scratch’ Cast Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Drama Series

Netflix’s new romantic drama From Scratch is inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name, and Locke adapted the series for the streamer alongside her sister, Attica Locke. The show is led by Zoe Saldaña (who also executive produces) and comes from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company. With a team this stacked, how could it not be great?

The series follows Amy Wheeler (Saldaña) as she travels abroad and falls in love with a chef, Lino. From the get-go, their love story posed a few challenges due to their different backgrounds, and right when they get their feet on the ground, Lino falls ill. Following its Netflix premiere on October 21, 2022, the show has captured its viewers’ hearts, garnering a high approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and trending on the streamers’ Top 10 TV Shows in the United States list.

Curious about who plays who? Take a look at the core characters of the series and the actors who play them.