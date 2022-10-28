Read full article on original website
Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed
The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
Male shot to death by law enforcement after chase on 4-wheeler, Etowah County sheriff says
A male was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer Friday in Etowah County. The incident began about 10:30 a.m. when an Etowah County sheriff’s investigator attempted to stop the male on a four-wheeler on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton. During the pursuit, the...
Minor traffic crash leads to shooting in Gadsden parking lot; police trying to ID suspect
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting in Gadsden. Gadsden police responded at 5 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard on a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a wounded victim who was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Residents wary of off-campus UAH student apartments’ impact on historic neighborhood
Residents of a historic neighborhood are up in arms about a proposed student apartment complex that would be located just off the University of Alabama-Huntsville campus and near their homes. Residents of McThornmor Acres, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in February, are concerned about the...
‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ reality TV stars to compete on ‘Family Feud’
Sitting on your couch, watching at home on TV, you might be pretty good at coming up with answers to the survey questions “Family Feud” host Steve Harvey asks constants on that gameshow. “It’s a lot harder when you’re on the spot,” Maurice Scott says though. Scott would...
81st annual Magic City Classic: Road closures, where to park, how to get to Legion Field Stadium
The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium. Planning to head to the game? Here’s what to...
Piedmont QB Jack Hayes sets new AHSAA total offense record as Bulldogs beat Sylacauga
Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes set another AHSAA career record Friday. Hayes set a new career total offense record – breaking the record held by 2019 Mr. Football Kristian Story of Lanett – and accounted for all six Piedmont touchdowns in the 41-20 victory over Sylacauga. Hayes finished...
Watch Von Braun NASA HQ in Huntsville implode Saturday morning
NASA today imploded and dropped to the ground its empty, 10-story former Huntsville headquarters building where Wernher von Braun’s rocket team designed and managed the construction of the Saturn V rockets that took America to the moon. What was left of the historic building came down as planned in...
Magic City Classic 2022: Alabama State rallies to beat Alabama A&M
Dematrius Davis found Jeremiah Hixon with a 23-yard touchdown pass with two minutes left in the game to earn Alabama State a come-from-behind, 24-17 win over Alabama A&M in the 81st Magic City Classic Saturday, claiming HBCU bragging rights in the state for the first time since 2017. The Hornets...
