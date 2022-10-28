ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed

The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
Watch Von Braun NASA HQ in Huntsville implode Saturday morning

NASA today imploded and dropped to the ground its empty, 10-story former Huntsville headquarters building where Wernher von Braun’s rocket team designed and managed the construction of the Saturn V rockets that took America to the moon. What was left of the historic building came down as planned in...
