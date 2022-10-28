ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A $3 million tiara, a pink Maserati? It must be the Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
The 2022 Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog has been released and if you are looking for a tiara, a custom mini golf course or a Barbie-themed Maserati, you are in luck.

Of course, it is Neiman Marcus, so it will help if money is no object.

The annual catalog has some of the most high-end holiday gifts around and this year it features a $3.2 million rare diamond tiara created in 1935 and a $330,000 pink Barbie-themed Maserati.

Proceeds from these “Fantasy Gift” sales are donated to a range of charitable causes.

Other Fantasy Gifts include:

A trip to Aspen, Colorado, to play polo. You will get private lessons for you and up to 11 of your friends at the members-only Aspen Valley Polo Club with Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras and Melissa Ganzi. The package also includes a stay in a luxurious resort. It will set you back $295,000.

If you are a fan of Jim Marvin, described by Neiman Marcus as the “master of special occasion staging,” you can get custom holiday decorations. The decorations and staging will cost $190,000.

If you want the chance to see how bad you are at basketball and pay for it ($333,333), you can shoot hoops with NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and his son, Lakers guard Scotty Pippen Jr.

This year, the book features an augmented reality experience activated by a QR code on the cover.

