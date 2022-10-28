ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
Cornerback Joe Haden retires as a member of the Browns: ‘It’s the place where I wanted to end my career’

BEREA, Ohio -- The first time Joe Haden returned to Cleveland to face his former team in 2017, he was a little surprised by the reaction of Browns fans. “The hardest part was my first game coming here and getting booed so hard,” Haden said during a press conference on Saturday. “It is what it is, I definitely didn’t expect to get the loudest cheers but that was one of the things, it is a business, so I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do, but at the same time I understand exactly where they were coming from.”
Browns won’t disrupt Joe Burrow’s rhythm: Michael Niziolek

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tends to shine in big moments and Monday night will be a perfect opportunity to live up to that reputation. The Bengals head to Cleveland for a prime-time showdown against their biggest rival while looking to avoid an 0-3 start in the division. The offense will also be without Ja’Marr Chase, who will miss an extended period of time with a hip injury.
Time for Browns to make a statement this season that isn’t negative – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night:. 1. A year ago at midseason, who’d have thought the Cincinnati Bengals would be headed to the Super Bowl. After the first seven games of 2021, they had a 5-2 record. Then they lost their next two games – to the Jets and Browns. Cleveland crushed them, 41-16. That made their record 5-4.
