Heart to heart about the Browns, Monday Night Football and the fans – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cincinnati comes to town on Halloween night for what should be a huge game for the Browns and their fans. It’s a massive game for Cincinnati, whose star QB Joe Burrow has never defeated the Browns. The Bengals are 4-3. They went to the Super Bowl last year and know the road back begins with winning the AFC North.
An NFL Scout Breaks Down Kentucky QB Will Levis
Plus more notes on Week 9 of the college football season, including prospects at Georgia and Ohio State.
Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
Cornerback Joe Haden retires as a member of the Browns: ‘It’s the place where I wanted to end my career’
BEREA, Ohio -- The first time Joe Haden returned to Cleveland to face his former team in 2017, he was a little surprised by the reaction of Browns fans. “The hardest part was my first game coming here and getting booed so hard,” Haden said during a press conference on Saturday. “It is what it is, I definitely didn’t expect to get the loudest cheers but that was one of the things, it is a business, so I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do, but at the same time I understand exactly where they were coming from.”
Bengals vs. Browns preview: Everything you need to know for Halloween Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Heading into Cleveland for this season’s first Battle of Ohio, the Bengals are looking for their first AFC North win of the year after losses to Baltimore and Pittsburgh. All four of the Bengals’ wins this season have come in the last five games, with last week’s 35-17 win against the Falcons being the most impressive yet.
Browns vs. Bengals: Picks for Monday night’s Week 8 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns return home to continue their AFC North portion of the schedule, hosting the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati is 4-3 and winners of four of their last five games. The Browns, meanwhile, have lost four games in a row entering this vital stretch of the season. They have their bye next week.
Oklahoma vs. Baylor picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals who thought they would be much better than this meet up as Oklahoma hosts Baylor in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday. Defending Big 12 champion Baylor has already lost three games, including two in conference by a combined 14 points, to Oklahoma State and West ...
Still feeling good about the Guardians? Myles Straw in center? Adding Sean Murphy? – Hey, Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Every time I think of the Guardians’ 2022 season, I smile. Thanks to my father Tom Pluto taking me to games as early as 1961, I fell in love with the game that was so close to his heart. Too bad he wasn’t around to see this team. Not simply because of the 92-70 record and making it to the second round of the playoffs.
How much does the Bengals’ offense change this week? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Reality is setting in for the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury on Friday without going into much detail. What is certain, though, is the Bengals will have to figure out how to get through at least the next 4-6 weeks without their receiving ace.
Who is on your Browns-Bengals All-Ohio team? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As we’ve been building up to Monday night’s matchup between the Browns and the Bengals, our writers covering both teams combined to create an All-Ohio NFL team. This team is a result of what would happen if we combined the Browns and Bengals together.
Browns won’t disrupt Joe Burrow’s rhythm: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tends to shine in big moments and Monday night will be a perfect opportunity to live up to that reputation. The Bengals head to Cleveland for a prime-time showdown against their biggest rival while looking to avoid an 0-3 start in the division. The offense will also be without Ja’Marr Chase, who will miss an extended period of time with a hip injury.
Time for Browns to make a statement this season that isn’t negative – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night:. 1. A year ago at midseason, who’d have thought the Cincinnati Bengals would be headed to the Super Bowl. After the first seven games of 2021, they had a 5-2 record. Then they lost their next two games – to the Jets and Browns. Cleveland crushed them, 41-16. That made their record 5-4.
