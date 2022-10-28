Browns’ Charley Hughlett signs 4-year contract extension with largest value for a long snapper in NFL history

BEREA, Ohio -- The first time Joe Haden returned to Cleveland to face his former team in 2017, he was a little surprised by the reaction of Browns fans. “The hardest part was my first game coming here and getting booed so hard,” Haden said during a press conference on Saturday. “It is what it is, I definitely didn’t expect to get the loudest cheers but that was one of the things, it is a business, so I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do, but at the same time I understand exactly where they were coming from.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO