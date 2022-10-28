Browns’ Charley Hughlett signs 4-year contract extension with largest value for a long snapper in NFL history

Read full article on original website
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cornerback Joe Haden retires as a member of the Browns: ‘It’s the place where I wanted to end my career’
BEREA, Ohio -- The first time Joe Haden returned to Cleveland to face his former team in 2017, he was a little surprised by the reaction of Browns fans. “The hardest part was my first game coming here and getting booed so hard,” Haden said during a press conference on Saturday. “It is what it is, I definitely didn’t expect to get the loudest cheers but that was one of the things, it is a business, so I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do, but at the same time I understand exactly where they were coming from.”
Bills CB Tre’Davious White to join 53-man roster Wednesday
Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White joins the active roster on Wednesday, but Buffalo will not make a decision on his gameday
Heart to heart about the Browns, Monday Night Football and the fans – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cincinnati comes to town on Halloween night for what should be a huge game for the Browns and their fans. It’s a massive game for Cincinnati, whose star QB Joe Burrow has never defeated the Browns. The Bengals are 4-3. They went to the Super Bowl last year and know the road back begins with winning the AFC North.
3 takeaways from Sam Ehlinger’s NFL debut vs Washington
The Indianapolis Colts started their sixth different quarterback in the Frank Reich era. It’s hard for a coach and team
Bills set to activate CB White 11 months after knee injury
The Buffalo Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White to their 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee
Bengals vs. Browns preview: Everything you need to know for Halloween Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Heading into Cleveland for this season’s first Battle of Ohio, the Bengals are looking for their first AFC North win of the year after losses to Baltimore and Pittsburgh. All four of the Bengals’ wins this season have come in the last five games, with last week’s 35-17 win against the Falcons being the most impressive yet.
Browns vs. Bengals: Picks for Monday night’s Week 8 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns return home to continue their AFC North portion of the schedule, hosting the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati is 4-3 and winners of four of their last five games. The Browns, meanwhile, have lost four games in a row entering this vital stretch of the season. They have their bye next week.
How much does the Bengals’ offense change this week? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Reality is setting in for the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury on Friday without going into much detail. What is certain, though, is the Bengals will have to figure out how to get through at least the next 4-6 weeks without their receiving ace.
Still feeling good about the Guardians? Myles Straw in center? Adding Sean Murphy? – Hey, Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Every time I think of the Guardians’ 2022 season, I smile. Thanks to my father Tom Pluto taking me to games as early as 1961, I fell in love with the game that was so close to his heart. Too bad he wasn’t around to see this team. Not simply because of the 92-70 record and making it to the second round of the playoffs.
saturdaytradition.com
Emmanuel Acho raves about game of JT Tuimoloau: 'I have never seen a performance like this'
Emmanuel Acho had glowing praise for J.T. Tuimoloau after Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau became the only player this century with 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss.
Sporting News
Will the Browns trade Kareem Hunt? Rumors of new price tag set ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Browns are reportedly planning to move on from running back Kareem Hunt ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Such a move will probably come down to the wire; Cleveland plays division rival Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football," and it's unclear if Hunt will get a heavy workload. If this...
Astros at Phillies World Series Game 3 in doubt as rain in forecast for Monday night
Major League Baseball officials informed the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros that they expect Monday’s World Series game to be postponed.
Giants reflect on 6-2 start, express optimism for second half after bye week
The Giants have already won more games in 2022 than they did in 2021, and there’s still nine games on the schedule - but they know the second half is where the real work begins.
Browns won’t disrupt Joe Burrow’s rhythm: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tends to shine in big moments and Monday night will be a perfect opportunity to live up to that reputation. The Bengals head to Cleveland for a prime-time showdown against their biggest rival while looking to avoid an 0-3 start in the division. The offense will also be without Ja’Marr Chase, who will miss an extended period of time with a hip injury.
