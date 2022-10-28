ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns’ Charley Hughlett signs 4-year contract extension with largest value for a long snapper in NFL history

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cornerback Joe Haden retires as a member of the Browns: ‘It’s the place where I wanted to end my career’

BEREA, Ohio -- The first time Joe Haden returned to Cleveland to face his former team in 2017, he was a little surprised by the reaction of Browns fans. “The hardest part was my first game coming here and getting booed so hard,” Haden said during a press conference on Saturday. “It is what it is, I definitely didn’t expect to get the loudest cheers but that was one of the things, it is a business, so I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do, but at the same time I understand exactly where they were coming from.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code: why it makes sense to sign up now

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer is giving new players the chance to lock in a pre-registration bonus. With Ohio set to...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Browns won’t disrupt Joe Burrow’s rhythm: Michael Niziolek

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tends to shine in big moments and Monday night will be a perfect opportunity to live up to that reputation. The Bengals head to Cleveland for a prime-time showdown against their biggest rival while looking to avoid an 0-3 start in the division. The offense will also be without Ja’Marr Chase, who will miss an extended period of time with a hip injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy