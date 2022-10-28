Read full article on original website
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Cardinals: Signing this player would be a huge mistake for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason if they so choose, but investing in this shortstop would come back to bite them. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off another disappointing postseason exit where their starting lineup just could not produce the runs needed to beat the best teams in the National League. Many expect, or at least hope, that the Cardinals will improve their offense going into 2023, and one of the best crop of hitters in this year’s free agency is at shortstop.
Raiders’ loss brings joy to Chiefs bye week
Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, Chiefs Kingdom was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders get beat by the New Orleans Saints. Is anyone else having the bye-week blues? I’m glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed week off from football action, but it’s just not the same when they aren’t playing.
Packers-Lions Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Packers are road favorites in Week 9 against the Lions as both teams look to end losing skids.
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason
The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
Kliff Kingsbury: Rodney Hudson Won't Play vs. Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury says Rodney Hudson won't play vs. Seattle.
Former Miami Heat rival talks out of both sides of mouth on their title hopes
With the Miami Heat off to a 2-5 record on the year, things need to change and quickly. Though it’s still really early in the season, getting off to such a start isn’t ever ideal and puts them behind the mark on any potential goals that they may have set for themselves for the season.
Lakers crack the Russell Westbrook code in season’s first win
The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves as the last team in the NBA looking for a win coming into Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. After the Sacramento Kings defeated the Miami Heat, the rest of the NBA teams now look at Lakers’ matchups not wanting to be the first team to get the Lake Show off the snide.
