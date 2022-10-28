ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Cardinals: Signing this player would be a huge mistake for St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason if they so choose, but investing in this shortstop would come back to bite them. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off another disappointing postseason exit where their starting lineup just could not produce the runs needed to beat the best teams in the National League. Many expect, or at least hope, that the Cardinals will improve their offense going into 2023, and one of the best crop of hitters in this year’s free agency is at shortstop.
Raiders’ loss brings joy to Chiefs bye week

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, Chiefs Kingdom was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders get beat by the New Orleans Saints. Is anyone else having the bye-week blues? I’m glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed week off from football action, but it’s just not the same when they aren’t playing.
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
Lakers crack the Russell Westbrook code in season’s first win

The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves as the last team in the NBA looking for a win coming into Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. After the Sacramento Kings defeated the Miami Heat, the rest of the NBA teams now look at Lakers’ matchups not wanting to be the first team to get the Lake Show off the snide.
