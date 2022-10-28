Brian Facer is to step down as chief executive of British Cycling three weeks after the announcement of a controversial new partnership with Shell UK.A statement from the national governing body said the decision had been reached by mutual agreement with the board, with Cycling Delivery director Danielle Every appointed as acting CEO while a replacement is found.It is understood the news will have no bearing on British Cycling’s commitment to the eight-year deal with Shell, which was announced on 10 October.A statement from British Cycling chair Frank Slevin said: “We remain fully committed to the delivery of our ‘Lead...

