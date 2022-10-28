Read full article on original website
Related
Pulp announce UK and Ireland shows for 2023 as part of their second reformation
BBC
Glastonbury Festival may have to review drug testing policy
Glastonbury Festival might have to change its drug testing policy as part of a review of its licence. The licence for the event, at Worthy Farm in Somerset, includes a management plan aimed at keeping attendees safe. As part of the plan, drugs surrendered or confiscated on site are tested...
Viral post suggests what UK cities would be like at a party: ‘Newcastle didn’t bring a coat’
A post asking people on social media to describe British cities and towns as if they were party guests has gone viral, receiving thousands of responses.The Twitter account Very British Problems asked its 3.9 million followers on Saturday (29 October): “Let’s pretend every city/town in Britain is a guest at a party. What is each one doing at the party?”So far, the post has received just under 3,000 responses, with Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps writing: “Birmingham is correcting anybody who calls them Northern or Southern.”A user weighed in on Scottish cities, writing: “Glasgow is in the kitchen smoking fags...
My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
BBC
Clare Lodge: Children not protected at UK's only home of its type
Serious and widespread failures mean young residents are not protected at the UK's only children's home of its type, inspectors have found. Ofsted said there were "shortfalls in the effectiveness of leadership" at Clare Lodge in Peterborough, an all-female welfare-only secure home. Staff were "exhausted by the demands that they...
Kerrang
Paramore add second London show to 2023 arena tour
A week on from announcing their live return across the pond,. have added a second London show to their 2023 UK and Ireland tour. As well as performing at The O2 on April 20, the band will be heading there again on April 23. Elsewhere, they’ll be playing in Dublin, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham (which is between the two London dates). Tickets for Paramore’s new O2 show are on sale now.
British Cycling chief Brian Facer steps down with immediate effect
Brian Facer is to step down as chief executive of British Cycling three weeks after the announcement of a controversial new partnership with Shell UK.A statement from the national governing body said the decision had been reached by mutual agreement with the board, with Cycling Delivery director Danielle Every appointed as acting CEO while a replacement is found.It is understood the news will have no bearing on British Cycling’s commitment to the eight-year deal with Shell, which was announced on 10 October.A statement from British Cycling chair Frank Slevin said: “We remain fully committed to the delivery of our ‘Lead...
First show in 100 years of disabled Victorian artist Sarah Biffin opens in London
Accomplished miniaturist and a household name in 19th century was born without arms and hands
More than a third of UK hospitality firms ‘could go bust by next year’
Pubs, restaurants and hotels threatened by energy bills and food price inflation, survey finds
helihub.com
Devon Air Ambulance shortlisted for 3 industry awards
Devon Air Ambulance has been shortlisted as a finalist in three categories in the upcoming Awards of Excellence organised by Air Ambulances UK. Sponsored by Airbus, Air Ambulance UK is pleased to announce the shortlist of nominees for the 2022 Awards of Excellence. The annual awards celebrate and recognise the specialist lifesaving skills and commitment of those working tirelessly within and in support of the air ambulance community.
satnews.com
We have lift off: Team Athena Space Camp for schools launches in Newcastle
Students from 13 schools from across the North East of England are this week taking part in the latest Space Camp from Team Athena, the UK’s national team in space. Sixty students from across year 6 and 12 from schools in Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland and Sunderland, are taking part in the half-term program, that was launched at the National Innovation Center for Data in Newcastle.
