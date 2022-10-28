ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

3 best free agents Padres must target after NLCS loss to Phillies

The San Diego Padres made it to the NLCS in 2022 despite not having Fernando Tatis Jr. all year, first because of an injury and then because of a suspension. The front office made huge splashes by acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Josh Hader ahead of the trade deadline, bolstering an already stacked roster to help them make a deep playoff run. After the NLCS loss, the Padres will now turn to the offseason and MLB free agency to make more moves in order to take the next step, with Tatis’ return also helping matters. These are some of the free agents San Diego must target in the offseason.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
batterypower.com

Braves News: Winter League, World Series, more

The Dusty Baker led Astros have tied the World Series at 1 game a piece with the Phillies with a 5-2 win on Saturday night, as the series moves to Philadelphia for three games from October 31st and November 2nd. Spooky times indeed. The offseason will begin shortly after the conclusion of the World Series, so I am rooting for a quick series. Meanwhile, a handful of players from the Braves organization have opted to play baseball in one of the winter leagues this “offseason. This list includes Eddie Rosario, as he attempts to shake off a disastrous 2022 season for him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
batterypower.com

World Series Game 2 open thread

After inexplicably blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1, the Houston Astros will try to battle back and even the series Saturday night in Game 2 of the World Series. Kyle Tucker homered twice for Houston, but it was a solo shot by J.T. Realmuto in the 10th that was the deciding factor. Zack Wheeler will get the start for the Phillies in Game 2 while the Astros will turn to left-hander Framber Valdez.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS LA

MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:

Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees losing 4 bullpen arms to free agency

The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the bullpen. Having lost trade acquisition Scott Effross for the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago, they’re already down one of their more prominent arms. In addition, Michael King is also set to miss...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
batterypower.com

Rob Manfred says the ghost runner is probably sticking around

For those hoping that we’d seen the last of Major League Baseball’s “ghost runner” extra inning rule, you are probably going to be disappointed. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to Chris Russo on SiriusXM about a variety of topics on SiriusXM Friday night prior to Game 1 of the World Series.
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction with Game 1 loss

It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
batterypower.com

Braves News: November Arrives, Justyn-Henry Malloy heats back up in AFL, more

November is finally here. On the one hand, that typically brings a bit of sadness in regards to MLB baseball as that signals the end of the previous season and the beginning of another offseason. However, for the Braves in recent years, November has been quite rewarding. The Braves have...
FanSided

Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

