Louisiana Physician, LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally. Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, were both indicted for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
Comfortable Halloween weather, late week storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Halloween! It will be a spooky start to the day with areas of patchy to dense fog at sunrise, but our skies will slowly clear and we have great weather lined up for trick-or-treating festivities tonight. Some areas will see spotty rain Tuesday, with a higher chance for rain and storms returning Saturday.
Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz Scores & Highlights: Week 10
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In week ten of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Louisiana hits week nine, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move on to week ten. District championship races speed up across the ArkLaTex. Final scores across the four states can be found below.
Friday Night Blitz Week 10: Preview & Predictions
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Tonight the Friday Night Blitz reaches week ten in Texas, and week nine in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Tonight we’ll see district title hopes come to an end, and the playoff picture become more clear. Re-Bath Game of the Week: North Caddo at Loyola.
