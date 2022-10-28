SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Halloween! It will be a spooky start to the day with areas of patchy to dense fog at sunrise, but our skies will slowly clear and we have great weather lined up for trick-or-treating festivities tonight. Some areas will see spotty rain Tuesday, with a higher chance for rain and storms returning Saturday.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO