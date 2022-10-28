Where drug take-backs are happening Saturday along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Anyone can drop off old and expired prescription drugs at sites along the Gulf Coast this Saturday, Oct. 29.
It is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Semi Annual Drug Take Back Day.| RADAR | Stay ahead of the storm with the WKRG News 5 interactive weather radar
Law enforcement will collect unused medication anonymously to dispose of. Last October, over 372 tons of prescription drugs were collected at 4,982 collection sites.
Items being collected are:
- tablets
- capsules
- patches
- other solid forms of prescription drugs
- vaping devices
- cartridges (lithium batteries must be removed)
Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
Collection sites across the Gulf Coast operating from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. include:
Mobile County, AL
- CVS – 1401 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695
- Costco – 1450 Tingle Cir E, Mobile, AL 36606
- Walgreens – 5530 Three Notch Rd, Mobile, AL 36619
- CVS – 4453 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608
- Walgreens – 5705 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36609
- Mobile Police Department – 2460 Government St, Mobile, AL 36606
Baldwin County, AL
- Bay Minette Police Department – 701 McMeans Ave, Bay Minette, AL 36507
- Elberta Police Department – 13062 Main St, Elberta, AL 36530
Clark County, AL
- Thomasville Police Department – 1010 Douglas Ave, Brewton, AL 36426
Escambia County, AL
- East Brewton Police Department – 1010 Douglas Ave, Brewton, AL 36426
Monroe County, AL
- Monroeville Police Department – 49 S Mt Pleasant Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460
- Walmart – 3371 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460
- Monroe Drugs – 360 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460
Santa Rosa County, FL
- Gulf Breeze Police Department – 311 Fairpoint Dr, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561
Okaloosa County, FL
- Shalimar Police Department – 2 Cherokee Rd, Shalimar, FL 32579
George County, MS
- Wayne Lee’s Grocery – 12109 Old Highway 63, Lucedale, MS 39452
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0