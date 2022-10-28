ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Where drug take-backs are happening Saturday along the Gulf Coast

By Cory Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A20bR_0iqJMMdE00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Anyone can drop off old and expired prescription drugs at sites along the Gulf Coast this Saturday, Oct. 29.

It is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Semi Annual Drug Take Back Day.

| RADAR | Stay ahead of the storm with the WKRG News 5 interactive weather radar

Law enforcement will collect unused medication anonymously to dispose of. Last October, over 372 tons of prescription drugs were collected at 4,982 collection sites.

Items being collected are:

  • tablets
  • capsules
  • patches
  • other solid forms of prescription drugs
  • vaping devices
  • cartridges (lithium batteries must be removed)

Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Collection sites across the Gulf Coast operating from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. include:

Mobile County, AL

  • CVS – 1401 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695
  • Costco – 1450 Tingle Cir E, Mobile, AL 36606
  • Walgreens – 5530 Three Notch Rd, Mobile, AL 36619
  • CVS – 4453 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608
  • Walgreens – 5705 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36609
  • Mobile Police Department – 2460 Government St, Mobile, AL 36606

Baldwin County, AL

  • Bay Minette Police Department – 701 McMeans Ave, Bay Minette, AL 36507
  • Elberta Police Department – 13062 Main St, Elberta, AL 36530

Clark County, AL

  • Thomasville Police Department – 1010 Douglas Ave, Brewton, AL 36426

Escambia County, AL

  • East Brewton Police Department – 1010 Douglas Ave, Brewton, AL 36426

Monroe County, AL

  • Monroeville Police Department – 49 S Mt Pleasant Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460
  • Walmart – 3371 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460
  • Monroe Drugs – 360 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460

Santa Rosa County, FL

  • Gulf Breeze Police Department – 311 Fairpoint Dr, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561

Okaloosa County, FL

  • Shalimar Police Department – 2 Cherokee Rd, Shalimar, FL 32579

George County, MS

  • Wayne Lee’s Grocery – 12109 Old Highway 63, Lucedale, MS 39452

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

LIVE UPDATES: Suspect shoots self after standoff in Mobile

UPDATE (3:39 p.m.): Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gave a statement after the man was taken from the scene and confirmed that the man shot himself in the head. SWAT rammed the side of the man’s car after the man tried to pull away, but his tires spun out, according to Prine. Police tear gassed […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Reminder: Lifeguard season ends in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Here’s a reminder if you head out on the water. Lifeguards will not be on regular duty again until March of next year. A Facebook post by Orange Beach Surf Rescue said their beach season ended Friday. The post says patrols and response will be limited until March 2023. They […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WAPT

At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
ALABAMA STATE
WEAR

Pensacola man arrested for allegedly robbing business in Downtown Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. -- A Pensacola man is in jail Sunday after being arrested in connection to the robbery of a Downtown Atmore business earlier this month. 58-year-old Paul Mcreynolds is charged with assault, robbery and unlawful imprisonment. According to the Atmore Police Department, Mcreynolds robbed New York Fashions on North...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Power outage tracker: More than 3K outages in Baldwin County

(WKRG) — Multiple possible tornadoes and the strong storms that brought them are sweeping across the Gulf Coast Saturday. We track those storms live here. We’re also looking at power outages across south Alabama. Alabama Power: At 7:23 p.m., the Alabama Power outage map showed more than 600 customers without power. We received multiple reports […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
alabamawx.com

Tornado on the Ground Approaching Foley in Baldwin County

It has been a rough afternoon and evening in coastal Mississippi and Alabama. There have been several reports of waterspouts, funnel clouds, and tornadoes from Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Currently, a confirmed tornado with debris is just west of highway 59 south-southwest of Foley. The circulation came onshore just west...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore woman killed in single-vehicle wreck on Bell Fork Road

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a woman was killed when her Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road, hit a ditch and flipped at about 2:40 p.m., Thursday afternoon, according to an ALEA news release. ALEA said Patricia Allen Helton, 57, died at the scene on Bell Fork Road, about […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police Department receives grant for new boat

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police Department is dedicated to water safety, especially during tourist season. The department has been in need of an extra patrol boat for a while and recently received a grant from Homeland Security that will cover 75% of the cost. Shawn White, with Orange Beach Police Department, said […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Paradigm Parachute & Defense To Double Pensacola Operations

FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance announced that Paradigm Parachute & Defense, a disabled-veteran-owned small business, is expanding their manufacturing operations in Pensacola. The military parachute manufacturer received a grant through the Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund (IRDF). This grant, made possible by a collaboration between FloridaWest and UWF, will allow Paradigm...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy