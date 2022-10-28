Where drug take-backs are happening Saturday along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Anyone can drop off old and expired prescription drugs at sites along the Gulf Coast this Saturday, Oct. 29.

It is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Semi Annual Drug Take Back Day.

Law enforcement will collect unused medication anonymously to dispose of. Last October, over 372 tons of prescription drugs were collected at 4,982 collection sites.

Items being collected are:

tablets

capsules

patches

other solid forms of prescription drugs

vaping devices

cartridges (lithium batteries must be removed)

Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Collection sites across the Gulf Coast operating from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. include:

Mobile County, AL

CVS – 1401 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695

Costco – 1450 Tingle Cir E, Mobile, AL 36606

Walgreens – 5530 Three Notch Rd, Mobile, AL 36619

CVS – 4453 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608

Walgreens – 5705 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36609

Mobile Police Department – 2460 Government St, Mobile, AL 36606

Baldwin County, AL

Bay Minette Police Department – 701 McMeans Ave, Bay Minette, AL 36507

Elberta Police Department – 13062 Main St, Elberta, AL 36530

Clark County, AL

Thomasville Police Department – 1010 Douglas Ave, Brewton, AL 36426

Escambia County, AL

East Brewton Police Department – 1010 Douglas Ave, Brewton, AL 36426

Monroe County, AL

Monroeville Police Department – 49 S Mt Pleasant Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460

Walmart – 3371 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460

Monroe Drugs – 360 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460

Santa Rosa County, FL

Gulf Breeze Police Department – 311 Fairpoint Dr, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561

Okaloosa County, FL

Shalimar Police Department – 2 Cherokee Rd, Shalimar, FL 32579

George County, MS

Wayne Lee’s Grocery – 12109 Old Highway 63, Lucedale, MS 39452

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.