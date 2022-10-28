Dan Schein and Joe Harper, co-chairs of the Cody Cupboard food bank, spoke about their food drive that is happening on November 5th from 10am to 2pm. The food bank wants to break the record that was established back in 2019 when they collected 15 thousand pounds of food. They also spoke about the need that the food bank provides. According to their statistics, the Cody Cupboard is providing meals to almost three times the families as it did last year.

CODY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO