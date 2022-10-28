Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Warriors Football Finish Season In Cody
The Worland Warriors completed their 2022 season in Cody. Worland lost to Cody Friday night 63-14 and was eliminated from the 2022 Wyoming 3A High School Football Playoffs in the Quarter Final Round. Cody would score 2 touchdowns quickly in the 1st Quarter. The first in 1:10 seconds into the...
mybighornbasin.com
Filly Volleyball 2nd at Regionals, Earn 2 Seed for State
The Cody Filly Volleyball team was in Riverton for the Class 4A West Regional Tournament over the weekend. The Fillies had an outstanding weekend finishing in 2nd place and have earned the No. 2 seed for next weeks State Tournament. Cody would open Tourney play, Friday morning, with a 3...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Regional Health & St Vincent in Billings Take to the Skies with New Flight Program
Bighorn Basin residents are gaining a different kind of healthcare coverage, as Cody Regional Health and St. Vincent in Billings announce a new, entirely hospital-owned and operated air medical program. Cody Regional Health and St. Vincent Healthcare – now part of Intermountain Healthcare – have partnered to launch a flight...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Ford Ranger Crash Near Cody
A Wyoming man was killed Monday after the Ford Ranger pickup crashed near Cody. The crash happened at milepost 9 on U.S. 14A / WY 114 around 11:40 a.m. The Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on U.S. 14A and had just passed a tractor-trailer, at least partially, in the center lane. This according to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
oilcity.news
Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
mybighornbasin.com
Man Dies In Truck Rollover on US 14A Near Cody
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash on a major highway near Cody after the driver overcorrected, crossed multiple lanes, and rolled off the road and through a fence. A report by the Wyoming Highway Patrol says the fatal incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24....
oilcity.news
Rockslide in Wind River Canyon causing traffic delays Friday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced that a rockslide is causing traffic delays on U.S. 20 in the Wind River Canyon on Friday afternoon. “Travel lane blocked between Thermopolis and Shoshoni at milepost 124,” WYDOT said just before noon Friday. “Be prepared to stop, expect delays.”
Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming: "It was horrific"
Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday.The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.Both are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming, reports CBS Billings, Montana affiliate KTVQ-TV. They were with two other teammates but were separated from them when the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Those Aren’t Nazi Swastikas On That Building In Downtown Thermopolis
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From time to time, the Thermopolis Chamber of Commerce fields complaints about a particular building downtown that displays an almost universally recognized icon that’s thousands of years old, but harbors an infamous 20th century stigma. The swastika, or “whirling log”...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Dan Schein, co-chair of the Cody Cupboard Food Bank
Dan Schein and Joe Harper, co-chairs of the Cody Cupboard food bank, spoke about their food drive that is happening on November 5th from 10am to 2pm. The food bank wants to break the record that was established back in 2019 when they collected 15 thousand pounds of food. They also spoke about the need that the food bank provides. According to their statistics, the Cody Cupboard is providing meals to almost three times the families as it did last year.
WATCH: Shoshoni Police Department Confiscate Possessed Doll
If you have yet to get into the Halloween spirit (pun intended), then this is the perfect video to do just that. The official Shoshoni Police Department Facebook page posted a hilarious video of their most recent acquisition. The short, minute and half video shows a "perp" handing over an interesting piece of stolen merchandise. The events that follow are what makes the video so funny.
