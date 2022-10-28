Ashley Judd Opens Up About Her Grief-Associated Clumsiness

Actress Ashley Judd is opening up about an injury she sustained after her mother’s death. Her mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide on April 30. Ashley was the one to find her. She said in the months after, she had grief-associated clumsiness that led to her fracturing her leg and having to rest for two months.

The 54-year-old shared, “It was what it was. Clumsiness is associated with grief, and there were other people in our family, after mom died, who fell down stairs and had accidents, and that’s just what mine happened to look like. It really allowed me to grieve. It really allowed me to stop what I was working on at that moment and to grieve.”

Ashley Judd fractured her leg because of grief-associated clumsiness

BERLIN STATION, Ashley Judd, ‘The Eye Fears When It Is Done To See’ (Season 3, ep. 307, aired Jan. 20, 2019). photo: Katalin Vermes / ©Epix / Courtesy: Everett Collection

She added that her injury was not serious and healed up within two months. It was nothing like the time she fell while hiking and shattered her leg in four places. This incident happened about two years ago.

The Judds, clockwise from upper right: Naomi Judd, Wynonna Judd, Ashley Judd, May 13, 1995. ph: Wayne Stambler / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection

Ashely also shared that she is doing better as time goes on. She has been spending time with her sister, Wynonna Judd, and plans to see her two concerts over the weekend. Wynonna is continuing on with the tour she was supposed to do with her mom.

BERLIN STATION, Ashley Judd, ‘The Dream of the Four Policemen’ (Season 3, ep. 305, aired Jan. 6, 2019). photo: Katalin Vermes / ©Epix / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Wynonna said earlier this month about Ashley, “I feel like we’re connected in a way that is so different because I’m an orphan. Both my parents are gone, and I’m relying on Ashley. She’s relying on me in a different way that’s about compassion. It’s not about being successful and smart and capable. It’s about, ‘I love you.’ ‘I love you, too.’ We’re vulnerable with each other, and we’re tender.”