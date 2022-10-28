Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP’s campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc’s side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
WOWK
Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania’s GOP ticket
MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — On a chilly Saturday morning in mid-October, state and national Republican Party leaders made their way to a hotel patio restaurant in the critically important Philadelphia suburbs to energize loyalists heading into next month’s election that features an awkwardly fitting pair at the top of the Pennsylvania ticket.
WOWK
Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he’s not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore’s running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.
WOWK
Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties released Friday. The proposed agreement, which includes performance reporting requirements and provisions laying...
Comments / 0