NEWS RELEASE

October 28, 2022

Free DIY Workshop for Adults

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to announce a free DIY workshop for adults on making homemade bath and body products. The workshop will be held Saturday, November 5th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Library’s Shepard Hall. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Patrons will learn how to mix natural ingredients to create two different bath and body products. All materials will be provided at the workshop. Space is limited and registration is required.

Patrons interested in this workshop may register by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Shannon St. Arnaud, Library Technician

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 extension 1684

E-mail Address: sstarnaud@cityofsantamaria.org