Members of Congress Express Support for Paul Pelosi Following Violent Attack
Members of Congress continued to express support Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after he was violently attacked by an intruder with a hammer on Friday. The 82-year-old has gone through a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and...
Paul Pelosi attack: suspect federally charged with assault and attempted kidnapping – live
David DePape charged by federal prosecutors over Friday attack in San Francisco – follow the latest news
‘Heartbroken and Traumatized': Nancy Pelosi Speaks Out After Attack on Husband at SF Home
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out for the first time Saturday after her husband Paul Pelosi was attacked at their San Francisco home Friday. Nancy Pelosi released the following statement Saturday evening:. "Dear Colleague,. Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally...
Couple Arrested in Violent Home Invasion of Own Family Members in Westminster
A husband and wife were in custody Friday charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault -- and the victims were their own family in Westminster. Michelle Rodriguez, 30, and her husband 26-year old Michael Rodriguez were arrested early Thursday morning. According to Michelle’s mother, the couple broke into her home looking for cash.
Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced federal charges against the man who allegedly broke into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her 82-year-old husband with a hammer. If convicted, David DePape could receive up to 50 years in prison. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s complaint and affidavit into […] The post Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Former Capitol Officer Who Messaged Jan. 6 Rioter Guilty in Obstruction Case
A former Capitol Police officer who warned a Jan. 6 defendant about a post that said he was inside the Capitol building was found guilty on one count of felony obstruction of justice by a jury on Friday. Michael Riley was indicted in October 2021 on two counts of obstruction...
Police Release Photo of Man Allegedly Connected to Chris Redd Assault
New details in the alleged assault of Chris Redd have been revealed. The New York City Police Department released a photo of the man they say is connected with the Oct. 26 alleged assault of the "Saturday Night Live" alum. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating the man, who reportedly struck a 37-year-old male in the face at 9:40 p.m. outside the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood on Oct. 26. Police haven't identified Redd by name.
