San Francisco, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Couple Arrested in Violent Home Invasion of Own Family Members in Westminster

A husband and wife were in custody Friday charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault -- and the victims were their own family in Westminster. Michelle Rodriguez, 30, and her husband 26-year old Michael Rodriguez were arrested early Thursday morning. According to Michelle’s mother, the couple broke into her home looking for cash.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced federal charges against the man who allegedly broke into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her 82-year-old husband with a hammer. If convicted, David DePape could receive up to 50 years in prison. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s complaint and affidavit into […] The post Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Former Capitol Officer Who Messaged Jan. 6 Rioter Guilty in Obstruction Case

A former Capitol Police officer who warned a Jan. 6 defendant about a post that said he was inside the Capitol building was found guilty on one count of felony obstruction of justice by a jury on Friday. Michael Riley was indicted in October 2021 on two counts of obstruction...
NBC Los Angeles

Police Release Photo of Man Allegedly Connected to Chris Redd Assault

New details in the alleged assault of Chris Redd have been revealed. The New York City Police Department released a photo of the man they say is connected with the Oct. 26 alleged assault of the "Saturday Night Live" alum. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating the man, who reportedly struck a 37-year-old male in the face at 9:40 p.m. outside the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood on Oct. 26. Police haven't identified Redd by name.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

