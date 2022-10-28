ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

an17.com

Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023

Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Northshore shooting near Covington

Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash

On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

It's time again to dispose of the usual suspects

Don't make the mistake of hauling old fireworks, road flares, boat fire extinguishers, defunct smoke alarms or anything radioactive to the Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Nov. 5 in Mandeville, or they will all have to be hauled home and shoved back into the garage. As nasty as they may...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'

How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

