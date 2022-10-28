Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Festivals and fundraisers fill up the fall calendar in St. Tammany Parish
Popular restaurateurs and professional cooks will team up with some local VIPS and to combat child sex abuse and trafficking on the north shore with the 10th annual Men Who Cook competition on Nov. 6 in downtown Covington, and all ticketed guests get to sample the culinary creations that result.
an17.com
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023
Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is home to fewer kids than decades ago. Do its playgrounds need to adapt?
When Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng asked a crowd of parents this month how to boost participation at central Metairie's Johnny Bright Playground, she emphasized that “we’re a different community than we were in the 1970s.”. She’s right. Over the last half-century, Jefferson Parish’s youth population...
Northshore shooting near Covington
Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
theadvocate.com
Principals force Bogalusa High to move season finale because of rising violence in town
Bogalusa High School’s last home game of the season will instead be played at a different location next week because of rising violence in the town, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. Next Friday's game against Albany High School was ordered to be moved to a neutral...
brproud.com
Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
bogalusadailynews.com
Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash
On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
University in Louisiana Warns Students About Some Wearing Clown Masks
University police are telling students on one Louisiana campus to be aware of suspicious people wearing clown masks.
NOLA.com
It's time again to dispose of the usual suspects
Don't make the mistake of hauling old fireworks, road flares, boat fire extinguishers, defunct smoke alarms or anything radioactive to the Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Nov. 5 in Mandeville, or they will all have to be hauled home and shoved back into the garage. As nasty as they may...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
an17.com
STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the latest shootings happened in New Orleans East and in the French Quarter. Both victims are in the hospital.
Gentilly shooting lands woman in hospital
An NOPD spokesperson says the woman shot once in the body. An EMS crew took the victim to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. The investigation continues.
Child shot in Lower Garden District
Cops say a bullet hit a child Sunday in New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 800 block of Adele Street,”
theadvocate.com
Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'
How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
KNOE TV8
Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly fired at them, ending a two-hour standoff in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said Sunday (Oct. 30). TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis told Fox 8 the man was killed in the driveway of...
