Fort Worth H-E-B: Here’s what we know (and don’t) about Tarrant County’s future stores

H-E-B announced Wednesday it will break ground on its first grocery store in Fort Worth . It will be one of two stores coming to Tarrant County.

Here’s what we know so far about the Texas-based retailer’s plans. What else do you want to know about Fort Worth’s future H-E-B? Use the form at the bottom of this article to send us your questions.

The interior of H-E-B’s new location in Frisco, Texas, on Sept. 20, 2022. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Where is the H-E-B going in Fort Worth?

The H-E-B is going to be built in Alliance, at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. Here’s what H-E-B said in its announcement about the store. The other store in Tarrant County will be in Mansfield , about 20 minutes south of Fort Worth, on the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.

When will construction begin on Fort Worth’s H-E-B?

The company will break ground in Alliance on Nov. 16. H-E-B doesn’t plan to announce many specific details about the store until then.

When will Fort Worth’s H-E-B open?

A typical H-E-B grocery store takes about 15 months to construct. With the groundbreaking in November 2022, we can expect the Fort Worth H-E-B will open by January or February of 2024. The company has so far said only that the Alliance store will open in 2024.

Construction crews work on a shopping center on Heritage Trace Parkway, between Hillwood Parkway and North Riverside Drive, near where Fort Worth’s first H-E-B grocery store will be located. Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com

When will the other H-E-B in Tarrant County open?

While the grocery chain has not officially confirmed this detail, we can safely guess the new Alliance location will open before the other H-E-B in Mansfield. Because it takes about 15 months to construct each new location, and the Mansfield store won’t break ground until after Christmas, we likely will not see that Tarrant County location open until spring of 2024 at the earliest. Opening of both stores could also depend on ongoing supply chain issues.

What Fort Worth-specific products will we see on H-E-B shelves?

Will the Tarrant County H-E-Bs be similar to the recently opened H-E-B in Frisco ? Unclear. But Fort Worth’s store will carry H-E-B’s new variety of its private-label coffee brand, Cafe Ole, called Taste of DFW. San Antonio and Houston are the only other Texas cities with coffee flavors named after them.

H-E-B’s Taste of DFW coffee flavor H-E-B

While we may see a sushi bar at the Fort Worth store, the roll offerings will be different than those specifically designed for Frisco. Other product offerings at the Alliance store have not yet been discussed.

What departments will Fort Worth’s H-E-B feature?

All H-E-B locations have a pharmacy, so we can count on the new Alliance store featuring one, most likely with an attached drive-thru prescription pick up. Similar to other H-E-B stores, the Alliance location will also feature a wide selection of fresh meats, seafood, wine, fruits and vegetables and cheeses.

Will Fort Worth’s H-E-B have a True Texas BBQ restaurant?

It’s highly likely the Alliance location will feature H-E-B’s original True Texas BBQ restaurant given it’s the flagship style store format. However, the grocery chain has not officially confirmed that detail.

H-E-B’s first store in North Texas the day before opening in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Will Fort Worth’s H-E-B have a gas station, car wash?

H-E-B leaders have not yet announced if the new location will feature a fuel station or car wash.

What will be unique about Fort Worth’s H-E-B?

We don’t know much about what product offerings, but we can trust H-E-B to tailor its products to the local market and demographics like it has done in the past under its hyper-local marketing strategy.

For example, Frisco has a significant Southeast Asian-American population, so the new Frisco store carries Southeast Asian yogurts and roti, Indian-style bread. Given Fort Worth has a significant Vietnamese population, we could see some popular Vietnamese products.

The interior of H-E-B’s new location in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Why do Texans love H-E-B so much?

Many shoppers say the charm is in the quality of H-E-B’s extensive array of private-label brands for everything from Texas-themed coffee to jalapeno-cheddar sausage. Or the custom spice blends and affordable ready-to-cook meals, the huge meat selection (this is Texas, let’s not forget) and the just-as-large section for produce. For other customers, the appeal lies in Texas-bred BBQ sauces, Texas-shaped waffle irons and Texas Hill Country scented soap.

Also, experts say it’s no accident that H-E-B has become so popular, and the largest private employer in Texas. Read more about that here .

Where are other H-E-Bs in Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex?

The Frisco H-E-B opened in September 2022. . The Plano H-E-B will open on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Other existing H-E-B stores closest to Fort Worth and Dallas are in Burleson, Cleburne, Granbury and Hudson Oaks.

