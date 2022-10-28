Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Bono recalls writing a song for Frank Sinatra
Bono wrote a song for Frank Sinatra shortly before he passed away. The 62-year-old star - who is best known as the lead singer of U2 - has revealed that he wrote a song for the music icon, but "he passed away before he could record it".
Black Hills Pioneer
Prince Harry 'stuns' friends with book request
Prince Harry "stunned" his friends by asking them to contribute to his upcoming memoir. The Duke of Sussex asked his pals and some former girlfriends to talk to his ghost writer, JR Moehringer, about his upbringing, life and relationships, for new book 'Spare' but it is believed many of them turned down the request, having spent years being warned not to speak about their bond with the prince.
WEKU
Meet Alana Mayo, the young, Black, queer studio executive who greenlit 'Till'
Mayo may be the new face of Hollywood gatekeeping. The president of Orion Pictures is under 40, and dedicated to realizing unique artistic visions in a risk-adverse industry.
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
Taylor Swift Makes Music History By Dominating Top 10 Spots On Billboard Chart
"I AM IN SHAMBLES," the singer wrote after breaking the record with her new album "Midnights."
Black Hills Pioneer
I feel more vulnerable when I sing, says Luke Evans
Luke Evans feels "vulnerable" when he sings. The 43-year-old star has revealed that recording his second studio album, 'A Song for You', was a totally different challenge to acting.
Black Hills Pioneer
Selena Gomez recalls being 'terrified of thunderstorms'
Selena Gomez was "terrified of thunderstorms" during her childhood. The 30-year-old pop star grew up in Texas and Selena has revealed that she lived in fear of thunderstorms and tornadoes.
Black Hills Pioneer
Twitter restores Kanye West's account
Kanye West's Twitter account has been restored. The 45-year-old rap star was suspended from the platform earlier this month after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet - but new Twitter owner Elon Musk has now confirmed that Kanye's account has been restored.
Black Hills Pioneer
Emma Willis leads stars at launch of Disney's 100th anniversary celebrations
Emma Willis hosted a special event in London to launch Disney's 100th anniversary celebrations. The TV presenter fronted the Disney100 Debut event in the UK capital which was attended by former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, ex-Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and TV personality Jess Wright where they were all treated to previews of experiences, exhibitions and concerts being held across the world next year to mark the company's centenary.
