Rapper and businessman Kanye West was escorted out of Skechers headquarters in Los Angeles after showing up unannounced, the company announced Wednesday. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was escorted out shortly after arriving with a group of people and was filming without authorization, a statement from Skechers said. He apparently arrived at the headquarters in an attempt to find another company to carry his "Yeezy" sneakers line after Adidas terminated its partnership with him over his recent comments about Jewish people. Robert Greenburg, the CEO and founder of Skechers, is Jewish.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO