GSW at MIA (GSW -1) O/U: 226.5. Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $9,600 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel. Chef Curry ended his 2022 Finals run on a mission, and it looks like it’s carried over into this season. The former MVP has scored at least 45 DraftKings points in all seven games, posting a 51-point average. Getting that sort of floor on such a short slate is a massive boost, and Curry needs to keep cooking with Klay Thompson struggling. Miami sounds like a tough matchup, but they rank 19th in defensive efficiency ratings. That was on full display when Curry collected 33 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists against them last week.

