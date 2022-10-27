Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual SportJus4NetMiami, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NBA
"He's An All-Star" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Memphis
On a night typically reserved for villains, a merry band of heroes stole the show inside Vivint Arena. With Dillon Brooks doing his best impersonation of the ultimate Jazz villain and Ja Morant looking like an MVP frontrunner, it was Lauri Markkanen, Malik Beasley, and co. who proved that even the good guys can win on Halloween.
NBA
Pool Report on the 4th quarter foul on Luguentz Dort during the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Thunder at Mavericks game. QUESTION: “Why was the foul by Lu Dort with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter not reviewed to see if it met the flagrant foul threshold?”
Knicks in search of late-game focus vs. Hawks
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks got a glimpse at the player who could have been their centerpiece for
NBA
Zion Williamson returns, dominates in rout over Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday. CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first...
NBA
Lakers retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey in pregame ceremony
The Los Angeles Lakers retired Hall of Famer George Mikan’s jersey Sunday night in a pregame ceremony. Mikan’s family was there to celebrate the honor and watch No. 99 be unveiled. Mikan is the 11th player in Los Angeles Lakers history to earn the distinction, joining Kobe Bryant...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview
Fresh off their first win of the season, the Orlando Magic are hoping they’ve discovered a blueprint for success. Utilizing their versatility on defense and playmaking bigs on offense, Orlando surged past the Charlotte Hornets for a dominant victory in front of their home fans on Friday night. Now,...
NBA
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers
New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
NBA
Orlando Magic’s Key Strengths and Weaknesses Through Seven Games
The Magic are tied for eighth in the NBA in free throw attempts with 24.7 per game. The last time they ranked in the top 10 in this category was in 2010-11, when they were fifth. Rookie Paolo Banchero has already attempted 60 free throws, fifth most in the league.
NBA
"A Chaotic End Of The Game" | Utah Faces Memphis In Rematch On Halloween Night
T’was the night of All Hallows Eve when the rematch took place. After dispatching Memphis on Saturday night in one of the best games of the NBA season, the Jazz welcome back the Grizzlies for a showdown between two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Tipoff is...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 30, 2022
A busy New Orleans sports day features New Orleans (3-2) tipping off at 2 p.m. Central in a road game against the LA Clippers (2-3). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 1:30. The Pelicans practiced yesterday in preparations to face the Clippers. See photos from practice....
NBA
NBA imposes penalty on 76ers for early free agency discussions
NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
NBA
First Win for Lakers Paved by Resiliency
The Lakers welcomed Denver to Los Angeles tonight and as a united front secured their first win this season after overpowering the Nuggets 121-110. Before tonight’s matchup, the Lakers honored their first superstar and basketball’s first-ever big man, George Mikan— Mr. Basketball. The Lakers’ five championships from Minneapolis were represented in the rafters and George’s jersey was retired alongside the Lakers legends he set the stage for.
NBA
"Everybody Is Participating" | Utah Delivers Big Win Over Memphis On Halloween Night
Another playoff contender comes to town, another team the Jazz take down. Following a sensational showing from Lauri Markkanen and elite shooting from beyond the arc, Utah improved to 6-2 on the season after taking down Ja Morant and the Grizzlies 121-105 Monday night. It was the second consecutive victory over Memphis, winning a 124-123 thriller on Saturday.
NBA
Q&A: George Mikan's sons reflect on father's jersey retirement
LOS ANGELES — Well after collecting five championships and cementing himself as one of the league’s best big men, Minneapolis Lakers center George Mikan had one wish on how he wanted to be remembered. “He said, ‘I’d like to join the rest of the greatest Lakers up in...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday 11/1
GSW at MIA (GSW -1) O/U: 226.5. Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $9,600 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel. Chef Curry ended his 2022 Finals run on a mission, and it looks like it’s carried over into this season. The former MVP has scored at least 45 DraftKings points in all seven games, posting a 51-point average. Getting that sort of floor on such a short slate is a massive boost, and Curry needs to keep cooking with Klay Thompson struggling. Miami sounds like a tough matchup, but they rank 19th in defensive efficiency ratings. That was on full display when Curry collected 33 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists against them last week.
NBA
Erin Hartigan on Halloween, Zion's return vs. Clippers | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk about how much fun daytime basketball is & New Orleans’ big win over the LA Clippers. Also, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports New Orleans joins the podcast (11:30) to talk Halloween celebrations, Zion Williamson’s return...
NBA
Preview: Wolves At Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) begin a two-game road trip when they face the Spurs in San Antonio on Sunday night. Minnesota is coming off a 111-102 win on Friday night against the Lakers. Anthony Edwards scored 16 points in the third quarter en route to his 29-point performance. Rudy Gobert became the seventh player in Timberwolves history to record a 20+ point/20+ rebound game as he finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds in the game. Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points, scoring 14 in the fourth quarter.
NBA
Nets, Steve Nash agree to part ways after 2-5 start
NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5. Nash...
NBA
Best Halloween costumes from across the NBA
Plenty of NBA stars and their families were in the Halloween spirit over the weekend. From pregame arrivals to trick-or-treat festivities, keep scrolling to see some of the best looks and costumes from across the league in celebration of Halloween. Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers. John...
Comments / 0