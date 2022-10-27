Read full article on original website
Elk poached just off Interstate 5 in southern Oregon, troopers seek suspects
State troopers are asking for help finding whoever shot and killed two elk – a bull and a cow – within 100 yards of Interstate 5 in southern Oregon. Reports came in on Tuesday, Oct. 25 of two elk being shot about 100 yards from the freeway near milepost 84, which is by Glendale.
ScienceWorks hosts 'Monster Ball' in honor of Sarah Wood
ASHLAND — Several Southern Oregon foundations are joining together to bring a former brain cancer patients' dreams to reality. Eric Wood and the Wood family lost their daughter and sister Sarah Wood to brain cancer on November 1, 2020, the day after her favorite holiday of all time. Earlier this year, her father, Eric Wood reached out to ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum to make her dream of being remembered through a Halloween celebration an actual event, come true.
OHA offers tips to stay safe during Halloween events and activities
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Oregonians young and old head out for Halloween fun this weekend, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is offering tips for staying safe against COVID--19, food issues, injuries, and more. COVID-19 According to the OHA, public health officials are expecting another surge in COVID-19 cases (as...
Donate your pumpkins to local farms after the holiday
PHOENIX — Farms with livestock across Southern Oregon are asking residents who have extra unused pumpkins to donate them so they can have extra food this winter. “The animals absolutely love pumpkins; they're nutritionally valuable and the thing that we like about pumpkins is they last for a really long time, so we can feed them out for months to come,” said Hadassah Dejack-Reynolds, co-owner of Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary.
