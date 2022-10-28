ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Washington Examiner

Virginia speeds up social worker licensing process

(The Center Square) – Social workers who move to Virginia will have an easier time continuing their work in the commonwealth thanks to regulatory changes from the Virginia Board of Social Work. “I am very pleased that the Board of Social Work has taken this step,” Board of Social...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children

Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge.  “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy

On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
RICHMOND, VA
969wsig.com

Covid numbers rise locally

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples

WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
VIRGINIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

VEC payment issues go unanswered

YORKTOWN, Va. — Adam Carr served 14 years and nine months in the military as an analyst, traveling overseas, and recently got out in January 2022. Like many veterans, Carr deals with the burden of PTSD. He said he relies on a number of services in Hampton Roads. "It's...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley

This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
WINCHESTER, VA
WFXR

Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?

HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

