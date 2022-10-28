Read full article on original website
Wichita Police investigating shots fired outside a party
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from the 2900 block of S. Rutan. Police say several people leaving a party began shooting firearms into the air. They found around 30 shell casings in the street.
Kechi police lieutenant arrested for using police technology to stalk wife
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kechi Police Lieutenant Victor Heiar was arrested by the Wichita Police Department after it was discovered he utilized his position within the police department to unlawfully access WPD’s flock license plate reader technology to monitor where his estranged wife was located. Heiar has since been...
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died in Sedgwick County Jail on Monday morning
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Blick said in an email Monday morning that a man “was found unresponsive in his cell this morning.”
Wichita man charged in 2021 double homicide at mobile home park
A Wichita man was charged in court on Friday in connection to a double homicide that took place at a mobile home park in April 2021.
Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
Driver leaves seriously injured passenger at scene of crash in Wichita
A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon.
Kansas man arrested for allegedly circulating fake money
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tanner Mora of Arkansas City has been arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money around the community. The Arkansas City Police Department says that it got several reports from local businesses and vendors at the Arkalalah festival about fake $20 and $100 bills. They say that Mora...
Three dead in Turnpike crash south of Wichita
The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at mile marker 26.4 in Sumner County, north of the Belle Plaine rest area. The Kansas Highway Patrol says three women died in the wreck.
Crime Stoppers: Information needed in southeast Wichita homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family desperately wants answers after a teenager's murder goes unsolved. It happened last month and now for the first time we have video of the suspect. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 18-year-old Amyion Mcdowel-Mitchell was shot last month in southeast Wichita. It...
Officials identify 3 people killed, 4 injured in head-on wreck on Kansas Turnpike: KHP
The collision happened in a construction zone near Belle Plaine.
3 Kansas women dead after 3-vehicle construction zone crash
SUMNER COUNTY —Three people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Sumner County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Sheena Nicole Harroald, 37, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 35 near Belle Plaine. The Honda traveled left of center in a construction zone....
Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl. Less than two hours later, she was located safe. According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central […]
3 dead in Sumner County wreck
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
Police: Missing 6-year-old child found
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have confirmed that Jay'cee Fields has been found.
Arkansas City man arrested for passing counterfeit bills
A man has been arrested, suspected of passing fake bills in the Arkansas City area.
Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash
Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
Update: Victims of fatal car crash on I-35 near Belle Plaine identified
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victims of the fatal car crash on I-35 near Belle Plaine on Saturday afternoon have been identified by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The fatal victims include 37-year-old Sheena Harroald, of Wichita, 62-year-old Nathelia Mcintosh, of Wichita, and 86-year-old Wanda Tidwell, of Park City. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the […]
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
Sedgwick County Jail deputy recovering after inmate assault
A Sedgwick County detention deputy is recovering after being assaulted by an inmate.
Mother of Sedgwick Co. inmate calls for change after son’s death
TOPEKA — Joseph Earl Brueggemann had green eyes, sandy brown hair and loved fishing. He left behind a 15-year-old daughter and beloved elderly cat when he died on the floor of the Sedgwick County Jail at age 38, alone and with an untreated skull fracture. “He didn’t deserve this,”...
