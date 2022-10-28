WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have confirmed that Jay'cee Fields has been found. Wichita police are asking for the public's help locating 6-year-old Jay'cee Fields. They say that Jay'cee was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. today in the 400 block of West Central Ave. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt with a picture of a cat and blue jeans.

