KWCH.com

Kechi police lieutenant arrested for using police technology to stalk wife

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kechi Police Lieutenant Victor Heiar was arrested by the Wichita Police Department after it was discovered he utilized his position within the police department to unlawfully access WPD’s flock license plate reader technology to monitor where his estranged wife was located. Heiar has since been...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man arrested for allegedly circulating fake money

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tanner Mora of Arkansas City has been arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money around the community. The Arkansas City Police Department says that it got several reports from local businesses and vendors at the Arkalalah festival about fake $20 and $100 bills. They say that Mora...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Information needed in southeast Wichita homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family desperately wants answers after a teenager's murder goes unsolved. It happened last month and now for the first time we have video of the suspect. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 18-year-old Amyion Mcdowel-Mitchell was shot last month in southeast Wichita. It...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KAKE TV

3 dead in Sumner County wreck

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Police: Missing 6-year-old child found

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have confirmed that Jay'cee Fields has been found. Wichita police are asking for the public's help locating 6-year-old Jay'cee Fields. They say that Jay'cee was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. today in the 400 block of West Central Ave. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt with a picture of a cat and blue jeans.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Hutch Post

Charges filed in Reno County rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
RENO COUNTY, KS

