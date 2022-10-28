Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Paul Ince Slams ‘Absolute Total Joke’ Referee After Penalty Error In Burnley Defeat
The Royals will feel unlucky after a last-minute winner for Burnley secured three points for the home side at Turf Moor. Tom Ince gave Reading the lead in the second half but Burnley equalised shortly after. Reading had the stronger finish and Tom Ince had a strong claim for a penalty waved away by the referee in stoppage time. Unfortunately, Burnley scored a very late winner to secure the victory.
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Hayley Raso came off the bench in the second half to win it for Gareth Taylor’s side, who made it four wins from four in October
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Lionel Messi to leave PSG for Barcelona in January?
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Messi to Barcelona in...
Yardbarker
'Not Just One Team'- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Assesses Manchester City's Title Chances
Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has said that he believes that the Premier League title picture is more competitive this season as Manchester City are not yet ahead of the pack. The Cityzens remain the favourites to secure another league title but currently sit second, two points behind Arsenal in...
FOX Sports
Guardiola: Walker and Phillips 'likely' ready for World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips should recover from their injuries in time to be available to England for the World Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday. England coach Gareth Southgate will announce his squad next week and is unlikely to see Walker...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Upcoming Slate, Gundo Gone?, KDB the Alien, and More...
Manchester City are back in action tomorrow as they wrap up UEFA Champions League group play by hosting Sevilla. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get your Tuesday started. Manchester City midfielder issues plea for Pep Guardiola to sign fresh contract extension with the club - Danny Young - City Xtra.
ESPN
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch says club's board 'unified' behind him
Jesse Marsch said he and the Leeds United board have been "unified" over his long-term future after Crysencio Summerville's 89th minute goal sealed a 2-1 win at Liverpool and silenced the American's critics at the club. Leeds supporters had turned on Marsch during defeats against Fulham and Leicester City, which...
Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Stalemate at Fulham
It doesn’t take rocket science to identify Everton’s biggest weakness this season: scoring goals. The Toffees' 11 goals thus far this season puts them joint-18th in the Premier League, level with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, and Southampton. Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to fitness and sharpness has helped and isn’t yet complete, it’s clear that Lampard’s men must improve going forward, either on the training pitch or in the form of a January signing. It will be interesting to see Thelwell and co’s philosophy in the notoriously difficult winter window, but the needs that need to be addressed are clear.
Yardbarker
Manchester United's Impressive October Form Recap
Manchester United have had a very impressive month this October and have played some fantastic football under Erik Ten Hag. The reds will be looking to continue this form into November. United have played 9 games this month and have won 6 games in all competitions in the UEFA Europa...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
SB Nation
Fan Letters: “Tony Mowbray did an amazing job for Blackburn,” says Burnley fan Jim
I think the problem of away fans throwing things down on the home fans in the North Stand must be sorted ASAP., as the latter’s safety is paramount. However, I believe the only solution is netting and keep the away fans where they are. A lot of our fans...
BBC
Newcastle United fan group plans protest against owners at Chelsea game
A group of Newcastle United fans opposed to the Saudi-Arabian-backed takeover of the club are planning a protest at the home game with Chelsea. NUFC Against Sportswashing intends to show a banner outside St James' Park on 12 November including "photos of young people who are on death row and some who were executed" in Saudi Arabia.
BBC
Fulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Visitors will 'have to deal' with Antonio Conte ban
Tottenham will just "have to deal" with Antonio Conte's touchline ban for Tuesday's Champions League Group D decider at Marseille, says midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Italian was sent off after Spurs' draw with Sporting Lisbon and will have to sit in the stands in France. "No-one can fill his void,...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Champions League reaches group-stage finale
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would love to have the opportunity to rest his key players after a grueling run of matches that has stretched his injury-hit squad. Klopp won't be doing it against Napoli, however. Not with top spot in the group still up for grabs — and not with Napoli “maybe the in-form team in Europe at the moment,” according to Klopp. “This is not a game for massive rotation,” said Klopp, whose team has lost back-to-back games in the English Premier League but has won four in a row in the Champions League to qualify for the last 16. Napoli, which has a club-record 13 straight wins across all competitions, is looking to complete a perfect group stage of six straight victories and will clinch top spot in the group if it avoids defeat at Liverpool by four goals or more. Rangers is looking to claim a first point in the group when Ajax visits in the other game. Ajax will finish third, and therefore drop into the Europa League knockout-round playoffs, by avoiding defeat by five goals or more.
SB Nation
Monday October 31st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
