Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in St. Clair River boating accident
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A boating accident on the St. Clair River on Saturday night killed a man and hurt two other men. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the group was returning from fishing on the river near Algonac around 10:30 p.m. The 67-year-old Algonac man who was driving the 18-foot Lung boat hit a post. The collision injured the driver and two other men, a 72-year-old Harrison Township man and a 67-year-old Ira Township man.
whmi.com
New Howell City Police Officer Sworn-In
The City of Howell Police Department is welcoming a new officer. Officer Vincent John was sworn in at a recent City Council meeting and administered the oath of office. His wife Kristin pinned on his new badge. John is a recent graduate of the Washtenaw Police Academy and graduated from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 2 injured when boat strikes post on way back from fishing in Michigan river
ALGONAC, Mich. – A man was killed and two others were injured when a boat struck a post on the way back from a fishing trip in Michigan, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29) in the St. Clair River, near Algonac. Police said three...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Man injured on I-696, witnesses pull him onto shoulder until medics arrive
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian accident on I-696. 911 calls were made about a man found on the freeway near Coolidge in Oak Park before 3 a.m., said MSP. Troopers arrived and found him on the right shoulder near a car.
Highland Park residents are skeptical about anonymous donor's $10B donation
Friday afternoon black business leaders from Highland Park announced a plan to pay off the city's debt to the region's water authority and invest $10 billion into the city.
flyernews.com
UD engineering student dies in vehicle accident
Pictured is Justin Pressler. Photo courtesy of Campus Ministry. The university announced Monday the death of a student through a campus-wide email. Justin Pressler, 21, died Saturday after a traffic accident near his home in Northville, Michigan. Pressler was a junior electrical engineering major and member of the Sustainability Club,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run after fleeing from altercation inside vehicle in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Rochester Hills on Saturday morning around 2:21 a.m. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify the driver that fatally injured a woman from Davison and fled the scene.
HometownLife.com
New nursing school opens its doors in Bingham Farms for metro Detroit area students
The tiny village of Bingham Farms is now a college town. Hondros College of Nursing opened its most-recent campus this fall in one of the office buildings near 13 Mile and Telegraph roads. Its location was a strategic one, said Carlos Guzmán, the school's executive director of the campuses in Bingham Farms and Maumee, Ohio.
Ownership Transfer of Birmingham’s Townsend Hotel Approved by City Commission
On Monday, Oct. 24, at a regularly scheduled meeting, the Birmingham City Commission approved unanimously the transfer of ownership of the Townsend Hotel to Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR Holdings […] The post Ownership Transfer of Birmingham’s Townsend Hotel Approved by City Commission appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month
ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
thesuntimesnews.com
“Mr. Dexter” Paul Cousins Retirement Leaves a Space Hard to Fill
Say the words “Mr. Dexter,” and many people will immediately know you are referring to Paul Cousins. Much of what Dexter is today is the result of Paul’s efforts over many years. His years of service were recently recognized by the city with a proclamation. “Paul is...
fox2detroit.com
Woman found dead in pickup truck ID'd, driver still sought by Roseville police
FOX 2 - The woman whose body was found in the back of this crashed pickup truck in Roseville, has been identified as 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz. Her last known address is in Shelby Township. FOX 2 caught up with a friend of hers, who told me Seitz knew the man...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Ann Arbor road closures will start on Monday
ANN ARBOR – Orange barrel season isn’t over just yet. Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, two construction projects will result in a lane shift on the west side and a road closure downtown through the middle of November. Here are the details:. Southbound South Maple Road. From...
Arab American News
Dearborn Public Schools has hired Fielding International to conduct 30-year study to assess district needs
DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools has hired Fielding International, a firm that will conduct a 30-year study of Dearborn schools to assess the needs of the district. This decision was approved by the Board of Education at the September meeting this year. Dearborn Public Schools created a list covering...
Prosecutors seek to introduce evidence Michigan school shooter's parents created a pathway to violence
Prosecutors are seeking to introduce future trial testimony from expert witnesses to show the mass shooting at Oxford High School could have been prevented with proper intervention.
corpmagazine.com
Reports: Compuware Moving to Southfield
Peter Karmonos Jr., the co-founder of Compuware, moved the computer giant from its home in Farmington Hills into a new $350 million building in downtown Detroit in 2003. Nearly two decades later, Compuware may be on the move again. According to published reports, Compuware is about to move from its...
pprowl.com
Tillson Street Decorations
On Tillson street in Romeo, MI, Halloween decorations are plastered all around, free for the public to walk down and look at all through the month of October. “I liked the clown house because it was very detailed, I rate it a four out of five because it was really cold,” junior Bethany Leonard said. “The Hocus Pocus house was my favorite. I also recommend the walkthrough because it is a fun thing to do with family and friends,” sophomore Matilyn Schodowski said.
downtownpublications.com
Townsend Hotel ownership officially transferred
The ownership and special land use permit of Birmingham’s classic Townsend Hotel, has officially been transferred to its new owner, Sheldon Yellen, following a decision by the city commission at their meeting on Monday, October 24. The Townsend Hotel, a boutique hotel located in the heart of Birmingham, was...
Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished
Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
Comments / 0