Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings
On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally.
Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian
MSP says a Taylor Police Department officer was responding to a call, was not speeding, and did not have their emergency lights on.
Detroit News
Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bond develops between Detroit police officer and homeless man
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department’s Unsheltered Response Unit is a new branch of the department devoted to helping homeless people in the city recover. With over 1,500 homeless people within the city limits, it has led to a special bond between an officer and one of the men he’s sworn to protect.
The Oakland Press
Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day
Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
Detroit News
Vigil held in Pontiac for slain Lyft driver
Pontiac -- Family, friends and the community turned out at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street in Pontiac Sunday evening to honor of Dina Terrell at the place where she was fatally shot on Oct 21. Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Rahim Harris, CEO of the community group...
fox2detroit.com
Violent crash leaves mangled vehicles outside haunted house on Detroit's east end
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police and medical first responders were at the scene of a serious accident in front of a haunted house attraction on Detroit's east side. Two cars both severely mangled could be seen at the corner of Lansdowne and Whittier on Halloween night, with a third vehicle also showing damage.
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Resident credited with saving lives as apartment fire in West Detroit rips through complex
A quick-thinking resident who alerted neighbors to a fire at an apartment building on Detroit’s west side Tuesday morning is being credited with saving multiple lives.
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Woman arrested for stabbing husband; intoxicated woman caught speeding with child in car
A Royal Oak woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the arm before he left their apartment to report the incident at the police station late Oct. 20. Police said the husband, 27, said he was gathering his things to leave when his wife grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the right arm following an argument.
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn
(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
fox2detroit.com
Eastbound I-696 closed at Greenfield in Oak Park for crash
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Emergency officials are responding to a crash on eastbound I-696 for a major crash that has shutdown the freeway. The crash, located in the eastbound lanes of I-696 and Greenfield, is in Oak Park. According to a note from the Michigan Department of Transportation, all...
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
Detroit News
Police search for driver in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early Saturday in Rochester Hills. Police believe the driver of an Audi Q7 struck 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison, Saturday near M-59 and Adams Road...
Community Stunned After No Leads in the Murder of 19-Year-Old Detroit Woman
A 19-year-old teenager who had a bright future ahead was slain last month, leaving a Detroit community mourning and in search for answers. On September 20, Nataja Boleware was seated in a vehicle with a friend when a Chrysler 300 pulled up alongside them and opened fire. Boleware was shot seven times and pronounced dead on the scene.
fox2detroit.com
30-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills
ROCHERSTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Davison woman is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning. The crash happened minutes after an altercation in a separate vehicle between two men, police said. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was a passenger in the vehicle when a male passenger...
