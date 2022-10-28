ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bond develops between Detroit police officer and homeless man

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department’s Unsheltered Response Unit is a new branch of the department devoted to helping homeless people in the city recover. With over 1,500 homeless people within the city limits, it has led to a special bond between an officer and one of the men he’s sworn to protect.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day

Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Vigil held in Pontiac for slain Lyft driver

Pontiac -- Family, friends and the community turned out at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street in Pontiac Sunday evening to honor of Dina Terrell at the place where she was fatally shot on Oct 21. Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Rahim Harris, CEO of the community group...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster

Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
INKSTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Eastbound I-696 closed at Greenfield in Oak Park for crash

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Emergency officials are responding to a crash on eastbound I-696 for a major crash that has shutdown the freeway. The crash, located in the eastbound lanes of I-696 and Greenfield, is in Oak Park. According to a note from the Michigan Department of Transportation, all...
OAK PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

30-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills

ROCHERSTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Davison woman is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning. The crash happened minutes after an altercation in a separate vehicle between two men, police said. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was a passenger in the vehicle when a male passenger...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

