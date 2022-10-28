Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
Paul Pelosi Attack: David DePape’s Neighbors Say He Was ‘Too Quiet,’ Right-Wing, Lived in This Garage
The alleged attacker of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lived in a Richmond garage and was known to his neighbors as a quiet right-winger. David DePape was arrested Friday after allegedly hitting Mr. Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into the family’s San Francisco home. Both...
Who's David DePape? What we know about suspect in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at SF home
David DePape was part of the Berkeley art crowd some 10 years ago and used to sell hemp bracelets online. But in the past few months, he took a hard turn to conspiracy theories.
Who is David DePape? Pelosi attack suspect reveled in conspiracy theories
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 42-year-old Berkeley man is accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco house and beating her husband with a hammer before dawn Friday. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott identified the man as David Wayne DePape. “Our officers tackled the suspect, disarmed him, and took him into custody,” the […]
sfstandard.com
Frustrated San Francisco Voters Poised to Flip the Script This Election
It’s no secret that San Franciscans are fed up with local government. Voters have already hauled out four elected officials in two decisive recall elections this year—and are poised to shake things up further in a slew of competitive races on Nov. 8. The upcoming general election finds...
Newsom comments on ‘heinous attack’ on Paul Pelosi
Headlines across the nation Friday morning read differently but said the same thing. The speaker of the house's husband was attacked with a hammer in their home.
sfstandard.com
Breed Does ‘Bridgerton’ and Wiener Channels Big Bird as SF Politicians Dress Up for Halloween
Who says that San Francisco public officials have no sense of humor?. Local leaders from Mayor London Breed to state Sen. Scott Wiener got into the Halloween spirit today, donning an array of costumes that ranged from elaborate period pieces to political statements—and sharing them on social media. Mayor...
Police describe attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, identify suspect under arrest
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott announced the arrest of a suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, and described what officers encountered when they arrived at the home. Watch his briefing.
SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
sfstandard.com
Cryptocurrency and Airbnb Had a Baby, and It’s San Francisco’s ‘House of Web3’
Stepping inside the House of Web3, a new crypto clubhouse in San Francisco’s Presidio, is like entering an upscale Airbnb listing in Joshua Tree. Mmmm—nothing like the scent of $40 Aesop hand soap to get your creative juices flowing. What is web3, you ask? It’s a term for...
sfstandard.com
Video: Best Costumes From SF’s ‘Great HauntWay’ Halloween Walk
Thousands of costumed parents, kids and dogs flooded the Great Highway Sunday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating by the Pacific Ocean. This year’s “Great Hauntway” trick-or-treating event along the Great Highway attracted thousands. What’s your favorite costume? #sf #sanfrancisco #sfhalloween #halloweekend #spookyseason #sfevents #community #costume #halloween #sfstandard 🎥: Evan Reinhardt.
Comments / 1