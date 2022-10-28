ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look

Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
How old is Bird Brown on Alaskan Bush People as she faces health scare?

Bird Brown is one of several children to Ami and her late husband Billy on Alaskan Bush People, who was recently rushed to hospital and now faces having to decide whether to get a hysterectomy following a major health scare. The Browns, which involves eight children who have all grown...
Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could

Bachelor in Paradise has been having a lot of fun with Salley Carson‘s suitcase. So far we have seen Salley’s suitcase in various places around the resort, including on the beach and floating in the pool (nestled safely in a life ring, of course). But where (and  who) is Salley? The Saga of Salley began in […] The post Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bachelor’s Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles After 2 Years of Dating: ‘All the Right Reasons’

She said yes! Bachelor alum Krystal Nielson and boyfriend Miles Bowles are engaged after more than two years of dating. “For all the right reasons. ♥️,” Nielson, 35, and Bowles, 28, wrote via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 25, alongside a montage of photos of the sweet proposal, which included snaps of the photographer down on one knee and the former reality star’s sparkly new diamond ring.
‘The Witcher’ switch: Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in lead role

Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the starring role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s hit fantasy series The Witcher. Both actors shared the news to their Instagram accounts on Saturday. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I...
Shangela Jokes She's Used to 'Keeping Things from Flying Out' After Hiding Chicken in Her Dress on 'DWTS'

Shangela surprised 'Dancing with the Stars' judges with a "stellar" performance and some fried chicken Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars was all about legs — chicken legs, that is. After Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced the Tango to Michael Bublé's song "Hollywood," the judges, including the singer as a guest judge, praised the pair for their performance. Judge Len Goodman commended the RuPaul's Drag Race star's dance, noting that it was "so full of content" and it was her "best dance that I've seen this season."...

