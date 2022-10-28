Read full article on original website
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
Married At First Sight's Matt ‘having secret romance with bride from last series'
One of the stars from the latest series of Married At First Sight UK is rumoured to be getting closer to someone from the last series. If you've been keeping up with Married At First Sight, or MAFS if you really like acronyms, you'll know about the 'wild' wife swap drama surrounding Matt, Gemma, Whitney and Duka.
Married at First Sight star arrested for controlling and coercive behavior after 3 ex-partners filed complaints, reports say
George Roberts, 40, currently appearing in the UK edition of Married at First Sight, was arrested for controlling and coercive behavior, reports say.
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
Kate Chastain From ‘Below Deck’ Says Kathy Hilton From ‘RHOBH’ Could ‘Scream’ at Her – and ‘Love Every Minute’
Kate Chastain from 'Below Deck' joked that Kathy Hilton from 'RHOBH' could yell and scream awful things at her and she's love every single minute of it.
Married at First Sight’s Mitch Reveals He Was ‘Even More Closed Off to Love’ Than He Expected: Watch Finale Video
It's decision time. After meeting at the altar on Married at First Sight and spending eight weeks as newlyweds, Mitch Silverstein and Krysten Collins are ready to reveal if they'll stay together or get divorced. In Us Weekly's exclusive clip from the MAFS season 15 finale, the San Diego couple sits down with the experts […]
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
Former ‘Married at First Sight’ Expert Jessica Griffin Marries Season 6 Alum Jon Francetic
Finding their happy ending. Former Married at First Sight expert Dr. Jessica Griffin married alum Jon Francetic, four years after they met while filming season 6 of the reality series. "'Jon, before you I didn’t know love like this, for me, was possible. You know how much I love, love - and I love, love […]
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look
Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
‘Married at First Sight’: Justin Claims Nate Made a Pass at Him in Shocking Reunion Teaser
In a teaser for the upcoming 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 reunion, Justin claims Nate made a pass at him.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Slam Serene Russell for Tweeting Complaints About the Twist
Many 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 fans can't get behind Serene Russell's tweets regarding the new twist. Here's what she wrote.
realitytitbit.com
How old is Bird Brown on Alaskan Bush People as she faces health scare?
Bird Brown is one of several children to Ami and her late husband Billy on Alaskan Bush People, who was recently rushed to hospital and now faces having to decide whether to get a hysterectomy following a major health scare. The Browns, which involves eight children who have all grown...
Real Housewives of Nigeria?! Porsha Williams Says She’s 44% Nigerian & Black Twitter Eats Her Up!
Porsha Williams decided to take an ancestry test and she’s happily sharing her results with the world that she's a 44% Nigerian queen.
Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could
Bachelor in Paradise has been having a lot of fun with Salley Carson‘s suitcase. So far we have seen Salley’s suitcase in various places around the resort, including on the beach and floating in the pool (nestled safely in a life ring, of course). But where (and who) is Salley? The Saga of Salley began in […] The post Salley Carson Says She’d Sue Bachelor In Paradise If She Could appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Reveals He Lost 50 Lbs in 5 Months: ‘I’ve Literally Never Felt Better’
10,000 hours … of exercise! Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney recently lost 50 lbs in five months — and he’s ready to show off his transformation. "Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy," Mooney, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 27. "Really means a […]
Kaitlyn Bristowe ‘Ships’ Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia, Aven Jones: ‘They’d Be Really Great’ Together
A matchmaker in her own right! Kaitlyn Bristowe "ships" former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia and her runner-up Aven Jones, she tells Life & Style exclusively. "I think there was such a misunderstanding at the end of their...
Bachelor’s Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles After 2 Years of Dating: ‘All the Right Reasons’
She said yes! Bachelor alum Krystal Nielson and boyfriend Miles Bowles are engaged after more than two years of dating. “For all the right reasons. ♥️,” Nielson, 35, and Bowles, 28, wrote via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 25, alongside a montage of photos of the sweet proposal, which included snaps of the photographer down on one knee and the former reality star’s sparkly new diamond ring.
thebrag.com
‘The Witcher’ switch: Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in lead role
Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the starring role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s hit fantasy series The Witcher. Both actors shared the news to their Instagram accounts on Saturday. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I...
ETOnline.com
'Little People, Big World's Matt and Zach Roloff on the Status of Their Tense Relationship (Exclusive)
The Roloff family is opening up about the tense nature of their relationship. ET's Cassie DiLaura visited both Roloff Farms and Zach Roloff's home in Oregon to talk about the upcoming season of Little People, Big World and what their status is today. Patriarch Matt Roloff and his son, Zach,...
Shangela Jokes She's Used to 'Keeping Things from Flying Out' After Hiding Chicken in Her Dress on 'DWTS'
Shangela surprised 'Dancing with the Stars' judges with a "stellar" performance and some fried chicken Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars was all about legs — chicken legs, that is. After Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced the Tango to Michael Bublé's song "Hollywood," the judges, including the singer as a guest judge, praised the pair for their performance. Judge Len Goodman commended the RuPaul's Drag Race star's dance, noting that it was "so full of content" and it was her "best dance that I've seen this season."...
