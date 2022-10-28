Read full article on original website
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
wegotthiscovered.com
The spiteful Marvel movie made with the sole intention of never being released won’t stop ruffling feathers
WandaVision director Matt Shakman has a fairly easy task in front of him when it comes to making the best Fantastic Four movie yet, but only because the bar has been set very low. Tim Story’s 2005 blockbuster and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer were about as bland...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
Complex
Hugh Jackman Reveals How He Decided to Return as Wolverine Opposite Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool
Hugh Jackman bid farewell to Wolverine in the 2017 film Logan. The character’s death and subsequent burial seemed like a literal and figurative sign that Jackman was committed to closing that nearly 20-year chapter of his acting career. However, that didn’t stop people from asking him to run it back one more time because, as any superhero fan knows, nothing is really set in stone.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Rumor Claims Silver Surfer Will Be Special Presentation
A new Marvel Studios rumor claims that Silver Surfer will be a Special Presentation. Cosmic Circus reports that the company is developing the solo project in the same vein as Werewolf by Night. It would be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for the cosmic side of things in the next two phases. Just like the spooky side of the MCU has taken big steps forward with the first Special Presentation and Moon Knight, there are some gaps to fill for fans who have been dreaming of seeing Nova and the Kree/Skrull War happen at some point. It sounds like there will be some Galactus sprinkled in there for good measure as well. However, the studio itself has not announced, nor confirmed anything.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
dexerto.com
Black Panther 2 producer debunks Doctor Doom appearance theories
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore has addressed the rumors of Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom appearing in the MCU blockbuster, as Marvel fans anticipate his arrival. The debut of the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been hotly anticipated for years. Though Marvel’s favorite family spawned...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
NME
James Cameron criticises Marvel and DC characters: “They all act like they’re in college”
James Cameron has criticised Marvel and DC characters for lacking emotional depth. The director discussed the character progression in his upcoming sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water with The New York Times, which follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as parents 15 years after the original. “In...
Hugh Jackman Has A Funny Nickname For Deadpool 3, And You Know Ryan Reynolds Will Hate It
Hugh Jackman revealed the alternate title he's given Deadpool 3, and it's sure to irk Ryan Reynolds.
Critics say Disney’s first plus-size heroine is ‘glorifying obesity’—and not today, Satan
Disney hasn't always been at the forefront of inclusivity when it comes to the representation of non-white, non-cisgender, non-heterosexual characters—we all know that. However, in a new short film, they're introducing their first plus-size heroine, a ballerina named Bianca. The short film, which is currently streaming on Disney+, shows...
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
ComicBook
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
A.V. Club
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Marvel’s Wonder Man on Disney Plus
First he was Black Manta in Aquaman and then he was Doctor Manhattan in Watchmen, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is jumping from DC Comics adaptations to Marvel Comics adaptations. According to Deadline, he’ll be starring as Wonder Man—a.k.a. Simon Williams—in Disney+’s upcoming Wonder Man series from producer/director Destin Daniel Cretton (of Shang-Chi fame). He’s the second big-name cast member to sign on to the show, with the other being Ben Kingsley, who will be reprising his Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi role as trained theatrical actor Trevor Slattery.
It Begins With Iron Man; Electronic Arts To Develop 3 Games Inspired By Marvel Comics
Electronic Arts Inc's EA Motive Studio will develop three video games inspired by Walt Disney Co DIS Marvel comic book characters after forging a deal, Bloomberg reported. EA's first game zeroed on Iron Man, a billionaire inventor, and superhero who was the subject of one of the first hit Marvel movies.
thebrag.com
Machine Gun Kelly snorted white powder off Megan Fox for Halloween
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox really committed to Halloween this year, dressing up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. To give them credit, their costumes were pretty on point, with the pop-punk singer in particular resembling the Mötley Crüe member. The couple dressed in the same outfit Lee and Anderson famously wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas back in 1995 (see below).
ComicBook
Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Welcome First Child
Marvel Studios is having a pretty successful launch of their Multiverse Saga and it would seem that this would be the most prominent thing in the actors behind the films lives. It was recently revealed that Loki star Tom Hiddleston was expecting a child with The Marvels star and partner Zawe Ashton. The two didn't meet on any marvel set, but it still seems that they found each other. Now, they welcome the product of their love with a new child. According to ET Cananda, the two Marvel Studios stars have officially given birth to their offspring. There's no word on the gender of the child, but we'll likely find out when the couple is comfortable.
