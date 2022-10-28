ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Bear Takes A Massive Sh*t On An Incredibly Unfortunate Hunter’s Head

 4 days ago
Talk about a crappy day…

There’s the old time sarcastic joke, “Does a bear sh*t in the woods?”

Well obviously, yes, yes it does.

But never in a million years would you think it would be dropping a deuce right on top of your head, which was unfortunately this Maine hunter’s fate on this specific day.

On the last day of bear season 2017, a group of hunters in Maine, with the use of dogs, chased a black bear up a tree where he was most likely shot and harvested for meat and fur.

I know it sounds brutal because people tend to associate bears with cute, fuzzy childhood toys and anthropomorphic characters like Yogi Bear, Winnie the Pooh and more, but it’s a necessary part of maintaining population control, the ecological stability of the area and more.

Only a certain amount are allowed to be hunted every year, and there are many rules and regulations put in place to assure that bears are harvested as ethically as possible. Not to mention, bear meat is pretty damn good.

Am I a fan of hunting bear with dogs? No, not really… just personally, it’s not the way that I’d like to hunt, but it’s legal in about half of the states that allow for bear hunting and pretty common across the country.

However, before this black bear met its demise, he took one final sh*t… right on the hunter’s head.

“We had a “sh*tty” last day of the 2017 Maine bear season.”

According to the DIF&W, Maine’s bear population is somewhere in the neighborhood of 36,000, one of the highest in the entire country. Harvests in the past three years were 3,314 in 2018, 2,897 in 2017 and 2,859 in 2016.

By state law, hunters can only harvest two bears per year, one by hunting and one by trapping.

Only about 25% of Maine bear hunter fill their tag.

And as far as I know… only one took a dump on a hunter’s head.

