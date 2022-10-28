Read full article on original website
Special report: How Galesburg restaurants fight through rising costs and lack of staff
GALESBURG — Energy bills have doubled, meat is hard to come by, rush hours have changed and many restaurant workers in Galesburg have left the business and never returned. These are some of the challenges that owners of restaurants and bars in the city say they are currently grappling with, =almost two years now since the pandemic began.
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. “There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”
Burn ban still in effect for Scott County
While other counties have lifted burn bans, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency reminds the public that a burn ban is still in effect for Scott County, Iowa. Along with local fire chiefs, they have determined that open burning constitutes a danger to life and property in the county. Pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1), a […]
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Silvis company making shirts to fundraise for East Moline police sergeant's family
SILVIS, Ill. — QC Custom Tees in Silvis is helping run the "Lind Strong Fundraiser" to raise money to donate to the family of the East Moline police sergeant assaulted by an arson suspect earlier this week. Police say 52-year-old Adrian Rogers attacked Sgt. William Lind Monday in East...
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and "Felony Lane" crimes throughout the Quad Cities area.
Scott County Attorney candidates on gangs
Thanks for checking out this web extra. Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Scott County Attorney candidates Caleb Copley and Kelly Cunningham-Haan ran long. The issue we didn’t have time to bring to you on “4 the Record” is the prosecution of gangs. In Scott County, gangs were...
Local pharmacies struggle to stay open amid billing and staffing issues
MOLINE, Ill. — Local pharmacies big and small are struggling to keep their doors open. Within the Quad Cities, four Walgreens pharmacies are set to temporarily close:. Industry leaders say struggles with staffing and billing issues affect both big-name stores and small independently owned pharmacies. "That's what we're facing...
Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew said Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol are on scene. The crew also said they see a crashed vehicle. This is a...
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 13-27, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the weeks of Oct. 13-27, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
New yoga practice invades Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in Peoria is combining the traditional practice with a bit of cardio. The new Buti Yoga hub located at Keller Station is just one of five in the state of Illinois. The practice is described as a soulful blend of power...
Dunn, Mary E.
Mary Ellen Dunn, 76, of Galesburg, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Mary was born August 17, 1946, in Monmouth, IL to Earl and Georgia Bowman. She married Michael Dunn on October 15, 1965, in Galesburg, IL, and she was his best friend. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, her children, Michele (Sam) Still of Tennessee, Jason (Amber) Dunn of Galesburg, and Abby (Ty) Putnam of Gilson, her grandchildren, Sydney, Corben, Cassidy, Libby, Allyn, Kyra, Leah, Craig, Layne, and Ryan, her sister, Lorelei Neal of Kankakee, and her sister-in-law, Suzy Driscoll of Wyoming, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandmother Verna McElwain, her brother, and sister-in-law, John and Jan Bowman, her brother-in-law, Elden Neal, and her nephew Terry Bowman.
Davenport Public Library opens new Makerspace Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Library announced the opening of a new makerspace Friday at the Main Street location. Studio 321 will be used to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment, and knowledge, and is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, and explore their creativity and ingenuity, according to Library officials.
60,000 Peoria voters will see redistricting committee “advisory question” on ballots
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Roughly 60,000 Peoria City Township voters will see an advisory question on their ballots this fall. If you’re voting in this fall’s General Election, you’ll be raising your voice for both local and statewide races. But on top of the Amendment 1 vote, known as the Worker’s Amendments rights Amendment, Peoria City Township voters will see an advisory question regarding the State’s redistricting process.
Railroad merger fight hits next level
Democrats in Iowa took their fight against the railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern to a new level Thursday. They kicked off the “Secure our Future” tour in LeClaire. They maintain there will be more safety hazards and noise pollution that would come from the...
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
