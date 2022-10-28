Read full article on original website
Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly led police on a 40-mile pursuit through the east metro. The Chanhassen teenager reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long police pursuit, according to the charges. Prosecutors involved in the case have not stated whether he will be tried as an adult or not.
Missing woman last seen in St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood
Police in St. Paul have issued an appeal to find a missing woman last seen in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Lou Vue, 47, was last seen on Oct. 23 at 8 a.m. around the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue. Authorities said Vue was last seen wearing a blue/grey hoodie with jeans,...
mprnews.org
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old Apple Valley boy is found safe
An Amber Alert that was issued Sunday night in Minnesota for a 2-year-old boy missing from Apple Valley was canceled early Monday after the boy was found safe in Minneapolis. “The child has been found safe and his non-custodial father is in custody. Thank you to all who helped search for him,” the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported just before 5 a.m.
kvsc.org
17-Year-Old Student Arrested For Carrying Concealed Firearm On School Bus
The St. Cloud Police Department says a 17-year-old may have been in possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a school bus. An investigation into the teen’s home found a handgun. The SCPD says the 17-year-old teen was then taken into custody with multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of the firearm.
fox9.com
Sisters' homemade wanted posters land deadly hit and run driver back in jail
When the man who killed their mother in a hit-and-run crash failed to show up for sentencing in Saint Paul earlier this year, a pair of sisters knew they had to take justice into their own hands. That is exactly what they did, plastering wanted posters with the defendant’s face all over the metro, and all over social media.
Police Identify Woman Killed Outside an East St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a shooting outside of an east St. Cloud business this week. She has been identified as 28-year-old Nicole Hammond of St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department was called to Dubow Textile around 7:00 a.m....
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 in Hudson. According to...
St. Cloud charges: Man fatally shot coworker who rejected his advances
A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a female coworker, whom he's accused of shooting in the neck outside their St. Cloud workplace on Monday. Michael Jordan Carpenter, of St. Cloud, was charged with 2nd-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile at 455 Lincoln Ave. NE., where they both worked.
17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
A CentraCare Nurse In St. Cloud Made THE Cutest Costumes For Babies In NICU [GALLERY]
A CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital Registered Nurse made sure that the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) didn't miss out on Halloween by creating adorable costumes for all the little ones spending the holiday under the hospital's care. The cuteness is almost unbearable!. Hendrix as a baby...
St. Cloud Boy Arrested For Bringing Gun Onto School Bus
ST. CLOUD -- A 17-year-old St. Cloud boy has been arrested for allegedly bringing a handgun onto a school bus. St. Cloud police say on Wednesday at about 3:20 p.m. a 17-year-old Mckinley student was seen with a gun on a bus. There were never any threats with the gun however it is believed that he had it in his pocket. The incident was reported to a St. Cloud Police Department School Resource Officer the next morning.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area School District Officials Mulling Use of Metal Detectors
(KNSI) — St. Cloud Area School District 742 Superintendent Dr. Laurie Putnam says she isn’t ruling out using metal detectors to keep students safe. Last week, St. Cloud Tech High School was the subject of a school shooting threat, and a student reportedly had a gun on a McKinley-ALC school bus.
fox29.com
St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
One person air-lifted to Shock Trauma following motorcycle collision in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- One person has been flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Joppatowne on Saturday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The person sustained life-threatening injuries during a crash, volunteers said. The person was air-lifted to the hospital by the Maryland State Police's aviation unit, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. Route 7 was shut down following the collision, volunteers said.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado police officer reportedly shot twice by juvenile
Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: El Paso County Search and Rescue finalist for national...
St. Cloud Salvation Army Looking for Bell Ringers
It's that time of year again! The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers. This is one of those things that really does make a difference, and you can choose the amount of time you would like to put into the task. You can choose to do several days, or just a day or a couple of hours. The choice is totally up to you. Some people will get a group together to ring the bells for the Salvation Army red kettle program, or will just volunteer yourself.
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Winter Parking Restrictions Return to the St. Cloud Area
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As we turn the calendar to November, it also marks the start of winter parking rules. Starting Tuesday, St. Cloud’s winter parking restrictions go into effect. It also marks the start of winter parking restrictions for the surrounding cities. Much of St. Cloud is...
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
One of the Driest Octobers on Record in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is one of the driest Octobers on record here in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we've had just .31" of rain this month. This will go into the record books as the seventh driest since records have been kept. Normally we'd have...
