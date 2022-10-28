ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

My view: Measure 112 would address prison system

By Mareshet Pulliam
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faQBy_0iqIhZc300 Columnist: Voting 'yes' on the measure would begin to correct historic inequities observed by Willamette students.

Oregon is one of 10 states that legally allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime. Currently, Oregon and four other states are voting to decide whether incarcerated individuals can reclaim the humanity that has been stripped from them. Measure 112 needs your support to remove the degrading terminology in Oregon's constitution and amend it to include language that would provide alternatives to incarceration for convicted individuals.

The measure came about through a process similar to the "groundings" about which Pan-African thinker Walter Rodney theorized. Rodney's groundings reconstructed how learning happens outside the classroom. Prisoners, students of Willamette University, and Oregonians Against Slavery and Involuntary Servitude (a grassroots organization) created a coalition to share knowledge. Willamette students went directly to the Oregon State Penitentiary and sat with prisoners to include them in the discourse that needed their voices and asked them what they wanted. They likely did not go into it with the intention of following Rodney's process, but students ended up relating to the prisoners on a human level. The carceral system is nearly a $300 billion industry that gives them little to no pay for labor which is dangerous and arduous. They are the firefighters that were at the forefront of the wildfires and the labor used by corporations and institutions like Willamette University, which fills dorms with dressers made by prison inmates.

As a Willamette student, it was difficult to learn about how my university was a part of the problem, and has made me realize that it is important to hold institutions accountable.

Beyond that, the prisoners' free labor impacts many industries and yet they are treated and provided with little human dignity. The incarceration system is viewed and excused as a civilizing force for offenders when in actuality it exploits them for their free/cheap labor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iqIhZc300

This is the same excuse that was used to support chattel slavery and colonialism. The 13th Amendment allowed for slavery as a punishment for crime and created an economy directly after the Civil War ended. Now we see it heightened to a level beyond what the system can sustain.

People might see it as a proactive approach to combating crime, especially if they view it from a political standpoint instead of from a humanitarian lens. When COVID hit, many prisons were impacted heavily but the prisoners had to fight just to get masks and vaccines because they were not seen as a priority by the government. Prisoners experience the exacerbation of their mental health issues because they receive abhorrent treatment and conditions.

It is difficult to view the incarceration system as helpful because 75% of the time, prisoners in America return back to prison within five years of release. Since the prisoners are the ones experiencing the injustice of the incarceration system, their request to change the writing of the constitution should be enough for us to make the change.

Measure 112 would bring about a message to incarcerated individuals that the carceral system has swallowed up. It would show them that they are no different from the rest of us and deserve the same human rights. Oregonians need to put words into action and exercise their right to vote to help take the first steps in fighting against fundamental flaws in our important message.

Mareshet Pulliam is a student at Willamette University in Salem.

Comments / 11

Jeremy Coffin
2d ago

they need to bring back the chain gangs for all these non-violent criminals and have them cleaning up all the garbage along the highways as for the violent criminals we should build any new dumps with a prison around it so that all the violent inmates can be picking through the trash and pull all the recycling out that makes it in there that would help save the planet no more of these cushy sewing jobs and what not making pants and whatever they make make them sweat make them work hard we're actually make a difference but again that's just my opinion

Reply
8
Eye Demand!
2d ago

No, voting yes would make felons state employees represented by SEIU and gaining the ever increasing pay and benefits state workers now accrue including golden health and pension plans. Oregonians are the ultimate suckers but even they are smart enough not to vote for this huge tax increase.

Reply(2)
5
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 111 carefully crafted

I strongly disagree with your position on Measure 111. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111,” Oct. 19) I’d like to respond to your claim that this measure will lead to expensive lawsuits. It is true, as mentioned in The Oregonian’s...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Need to Feel Some Hope for Oregon’s Future? Meet Qiddist Ashé.

This week’s issue of Willamette Week features Give!Guide. It not only outlines the paper’s annual directory of local nonprofits, organized for easy comprehension and maximum philanthropic opportunity at every income level, but it also spotlights the next generation of nonprofit luminaries via the yearly Skidmore Prize. If this...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit

Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
OREGON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters

In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Gonzalez blames Hardesty for campaign HQ vandalism

Hardesty says claims of encouraging violence against opponent are 'ridiculous.'The campaign for City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez is accusing incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty of inciting the most recent vandalism to its downtown campaign headquarters. Windows of the headquarters were shattered late Oct. 29. The Gonzalez campaign complains it followed a Hardesty campaign mailing falsely accusing Gonzalez of being a right wing Republican. "Last night we got a call from the police informing us they had picked up 'chatter' indicating a group gathered for a 'direct action protest' had identified our office as a target. When I arrived this...
PORTLAND, OR
q13fox.com

Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind the ballot...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon is the #10 least affordable state for renters

Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?. In order...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

ENDORSEMENT: Most, but not all, state measures would be steps forward

Our editorial board urges 'yes' votes on Measure 111, Measure 112 and Measure 113, and a reluctant 'no' on Measure 114There are four statewide ballot measures on the November ballot. Here's our take on them: Ballot Measure 111: Adds affordable, accessible health care as a constitutional right in Oregon YES What it would do: Amend the state constitution to include "affordable health care as a fundamental right." Why we support it: If there was any doubt before COVID-19 hit, Oregon still has some work to do to ensure that all residents have equal access to quality, affordable...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My view: Gun-safety measure would cost Oregonian lives

Ballot Measure 114 won't have the impact proponents say on homicides or suicides. I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority indicate sobering statistics — drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunken driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction…) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms…) For each of these we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. A D V E R...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Political letters to the editor

Readers weigh in on the biggest races heading to voters on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Only Kotek supports common-sense gun laws As ballots arrive in mailboxes I feel it is important to compare the candidates on the critical issue of gun safety. I find Johnson and Drazan statements on "crime" to be disingenuous. They both "claim" to be concerned about violence, yet they voted against every single gun safety measure the Legislature has made law. These laws are proven to save lives and reduce gun violence which is the key driver of violent crime. What did Johnson vote...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon Democratic candidates court younger voters as election day approaches

SALEM, Ore. — Election Day is less than two weeks away and candidates are making their final push to drive Oregon voters to return their ballots. KATU's political analyst Jim Moore says one of the groups candidates are courting right now are younger voters. He noted that particularly Democrats are organizing campaign rallies meant to drive up the progressive vote.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek

Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics

On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My view: Measure 26-288 won't kill majority rule

No city governance structure is guaranteed; Portlanders have a worthy proposal on the November ballot. Having studied and taught about political institutions, including municipal government, for over 40 years, I am dismayed by the incomplete logic and misinformation in the debate over Measure 26-228 to reform Portland's form of government. Instead of debating the pros and cons, some people urge voters to get charter reform "right." There's no such thing. Every form of government has risks. Some demand a "tried-and-true" system that "works." We can't know whether what worked or failed elsewhere will work in Portland's economic and demographic environment...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

State to appeal Gable's innocence ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court

Two federal court have ruled Francke's previously convicted murderer is innocent and did not receive a fair trial. The Oregon Department of Justice is continuing to fight the exoneration of Frank Gable, the previously convicted murderer of Oregon corrections director Michael Francke, who has been declared innocent by two federal courts. The state justice department has informed Gable's attorney that it intends to appeal the most recent ruling in his favor to the U.S. Supreme Court. Department spokesperson Kristina Edmunson confirmed the pending appeal to the Portland Tribune on Friday, Oct. 28. It must be filed by late December. A...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy