Conway, AR

ucasports.com

Sugar Bears storm back to beat North Alabama

CONWAY, Ark. – Central Arkansas Volleyball celebrated Halloween on Sunday afternoon by coming back from the dead against the North Alabama Lions. UNA led two set to none, and the Sugar Bears stole a win to improve its record to 9-3 in the ASUN and 7-1 at home this season. Perhaps most importantly, UCA clinched a place in the ASUN conference tournament.
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

BEARS CRUISE PAST LIONS 64-29 IN ASUN ACTION

CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears piled up the yards and the points Saturday, cruising past the North Alabama Lions 64-29 in ASUN Conference play on a wet Homecoming evening at First Security Field at Estes Stadium. The Bears (4-4, 3-0), coming off a bye week, remained...
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

Men's Soccer Ends Regular Season with Draw against Jacksonville

CONWAY, Ark. – Celebrating a class of men that have produced multiple conference championships, the Central Arkansas men's soccer team capped the 2022 regular season with a 2-2 draw against Jacksonville, playing through a torrential downpour for 90 minutes. The result moves the Bears to 6-4-5 on the year,...
CONWAY, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana

Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M

A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
MAUMELLE, AR
newsfromthestates.com

Stockard on the Stump: True colors coming out against anti-slavery amendment

A man displays a shirt celebrating the freedom of enslaved Black people during the Juneteenth celebration on June 19. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) The Yes on 3 campaign to remove all vestiges of slavery from the state Constitution has bipartisan support from across the state but is running into an odd hurdle, one that some call “psychotic ramblings.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
NASHVILLE, TN

