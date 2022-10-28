Read full article on original website
Related
Central Arkansas Christian QB Grayson Wilson wins SBLive Arkansas athlete of the week (Oct. 17-23)
Central Arkansas Christian sophomore quarterback Grayson Wilson earned SBLive Arkansas High School Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 17-23. Wilson ran away with voting, grabbing 62.11% of the nearly 10,000 votes. Wilson passed for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards and 2 ...
ucasports.com
Sugar Bears storm back to beat North Alabama
CONWAY, Ark. – Central Arkansas Volleyball celebrated Halloween on Sunday afternoon by coming back from the dead against the North Alabama Lions. UNA led two set to none, and the Sugar Bears stole a win to improve its record to 9-3 in the ASUN and 7-1 at home this season. Perhaps most importantly, UCA clinched a place in the ASUN conference tournament.
ucasports.com
BEARS CRUISE PAST LIONS 64-29 IN ASUN ACTION
CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears piled up the yards and the points Saturday, cruising past the North Alabama Lions 64-29 in ASUN Conference play on a wet Homecoming evening at First Security Field at Estes Stadium. The Bears (4-4, 3-0), coming off a bye week, remained...
ucasports.com
Men's Soccer Ends Regular Season with Draw against Jacksonville
CONWAY, Ark. – Celebrating a class of men that have produced multiple conference championships, the Central Arkansas men's soccer team capped the 2022 regular season with a 2-2 draw against Jacksonville, playing through a torrential downpour for 90 minutes. The result moves the Bears to 6-4-5 on the year,...
Class 5A Arkansas state volleyball championship: Benton bounces back from title-game loss last year
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land HOT SPRINGS — A year ago, the Benton Lady Panthers lost the Class 5A state championship to Little Rock Christian 3-2 in which all five games were decided by a total of 15 points. Saturday night at Bank Ozk Arena, the No. 3-ranked Lady ...
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana
Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
Arkansas Democratic auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
LRPD: Teen shot by brother as pair were ‘playing’ with gun
Police in Little Rock are investigating after they said a teenager was injured in a shooting at the Fair Oak Apartments Friday.
KATV
Democratic nominee for Arkansas auditor arrested for felony terroristic threatening
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Eleven days before Election Day, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas auditor was arrested for felony terroristic threatening. According to the Little Rock police, Diamond Arnold-Johnson had a warrant out for her arrest and was taken into custody without incident Friday morning. A news release said...
murfreesboro.com
What’s Goin on Next to SportsCom Behind State Farm in Murfreesboro
Finally got an answer to what’s going on behind the State Farm Building across from SportsCom on DeJarnette Lane. It was like pulling teeth to get any information on this spot!
Little Rock police investigating 70th homicide of 2022, ties 1993 record
The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning that tied a grim record for the city.
talkbusiness.net
Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M
A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
newsfromthestates.com
Stockard on the Stump: True colors coming out against anti-slavery amendment
A man displays a shirt celebrating the freedom of enslaved Black people during the Juneteenth celebration on June 19. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) The Yes on 3 campaign to remove all vestiges of slavery from the state Constitution has bipartisan support from across the state but is running into an odd hurdle, one that some call “psychotic ramblings.”
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Arkansas biker with gasoline-filled backpack engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said.
Altercation at early voting location in Little Rock causes mayor candidate to step in
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting is currently underway, and on Tuesday around noon, there was reportedly a group of Landers' supporters at the Dee Brown Library voting location who were intimidating people and showing concealed handguns to people holding signs supporting Mayor Frank Scott Jr. Reports said that...
WSMV
Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
