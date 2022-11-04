ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Safe Modern Play': Construction To Begin On New Inclusive Playground In Northern Westchester

A town in Northern Westchester will soon feature an inclusive playground specifically designed for children with differing physical and emotional needs.

On Tuesday, Oct 25, the official groundbreaking was held for the Lewisboro Playground Improvement Project, which is meant to create a "safe modern play space for children of all ages and abilities," according to the project's website .

The new playground, to be located at the Lewisboro Town Park at 1079 Route 35, will also feature an area meant for older children that will provide opportunities for "more advanced play," the website says.

The idea for the playground started in 2019 when a group of Lewisboro parents wondered why the town's playground was "was under attended and in need of updating," according to the website.

Funding for the project came from $200,000 raised from the community through town events, funding provided by the town, as well as a $400,000 grant from the state of New York, according to New York assemblymember Chris Burdick.

Construction of the playground is estimated to be completed by the Spring of 2023, Burdick said.

