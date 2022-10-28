ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian in the roadway early Monday while the officer driving the car looked for an address, Michigan State Police said. The collision occurred around 1 a.m. in the city of Taylor, state police said. Officer-involved shooting:...
TAYLOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
The Oakland Press

Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day

Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Vigil held in Pontiac for slain Lyft driver

Pontiac -- Family, friends and the community turned out at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street in Pontiac Sunday evening to honor of Dina Terrell at the place where she was fatally shot on Oct 21. Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Rahim Harris, CEO of the community group...
PONTIAC, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident

Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
CANTON, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster

Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
INKSTER, MI
WNEM

Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

