Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian
TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian in the roadway early Monday while the officer driving the car looked for an address, Michigan State Police said. The collision occurred around 1 a.m. in the city of Taylor, state police said. Officer-involved shooting:...
fox2detroit.com
MSU suspends 4 players • Pedestrian fatally struck by Taylor police • Cockroaches cancel Wyandotte Halloween
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State Police,...
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings
On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally.
The Oakland Press
Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day
Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
Detroit News
Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
Detroit News
Vigil held in Pontiac for slain Lyft driver
Pontiac -- Family, friends and the community turned out at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street in Pontiac Sunday evening to honor of Dina Terrell at the place where she was fatally shot on Oct 21. Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Rahim Harris, CEO of the community group...
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte police upset parolee arrested after chase with rap sheet allowed bond
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A high-speed pursuit of a parolee ended in Downtown Detroit last week, but it's what happened after officers arrested the driver, that has the Wyandotte Police Department fuming. "On the 23rd that's when he was arraigned in front of Magistrate Rodney Johnson and ultimately a...
plymouthvoice.com
Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident
Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
Detroit News
With video: Police investigating postgame 'assault' involving MSU, UM players
Ann Arbor — Police have launched an investigation into an ugly postgame fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following Michigan's 29-7 victory over rival Michigan State late Saturday night. Tempers flared on the field as the closing seconds ticked off the clock, but cooler heads appeared to prevail...
Magistrate grants parolee a personal bond after police chase
Police official outraged when magistrate gives parolee with extensive criminal history personal bond
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo alleges Detroit voting corruption in lawsuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In a new lawsuit, Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit. She filed the suit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors. "Unfortunately, the city of Detroit has been plagued with election...
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Body found on I-96 in Detroit struck by several vehicles, police say -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars. A body was found on a freeway in Detroit...
HometownLife.com
New nursing school opens its doors in Bingham Farms for metro Detroit area students
The tiny village of Bingham Farms is now a college town. Hondros College of Nursing opened its most-recent campus this fall in one of the office buildings near 13 Mile and Telegraph roads. Its location was a strategic one, said Carlos Guzmán, the school's executive director of the campuses in Bingham Farms and Maumee, Ohio.
Community Stunned After No Leads in the Murder of 19-Year-Old Detroit Woman
A 19-year-old teenager who had a bright future ahead was slain last month, leaving a Detroit community mourning and in search for answers. On September 20, Nataja Boleware was seated in a vehicle with a friend when a Chrysler 300 pulled up alongside them and opened fire. Boleware was shot seven times and pronounced dead on the scene.
Detroit News
Prep football notes: PSL powers King, Cass Tech open playoffs with impressive victories
There were a couple of heavyweight bouts to open the high school football playoffs over the weekend and Oregon-bound quarterback Dante Moore and Detroit King made the most of their debut on the new million-dollar turf field, defeating River Rouge 41-28 in a Division 3 pre-district game. King — 6-3...
Macomb County man charged with murder of his roommate, claims self-defense
A 32-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in the beating death of a 65-year-old man he was living with in Northern Macomb County.
WNEM
Davison woman killed in hit and run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
