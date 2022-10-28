The ongoing force majeure at Mozambique LNG has seen TotalEnergies intensify efforts to advance its Papua LNG project. In an interview on the sidelines of Singapore International Energy Week, Julien Pouget, the French major's senior vice president for E&P and renewables in Asia, gave an update on the status of the liquefaction scheme in Papua New Guinea and expounded on some of its lesser known features. He also discussed operations in Australia and Malaysia — two other countries that are central to Total's strategy in the region. An edited transcript follows.

1 DAY AGO