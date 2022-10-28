ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

energyintel.com

Cove Point LNG Restart Spurs US Natgas Surge

US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed. Energy Intelligence estimates that Russia's October pipeline gas exports to Europe and China fell by 67% versus October 2021. Lower gas prices have granted some reprieve...
energyintel.com

Q&A: Total Places Greater Priority on Papua LNG

The ongoing force majeure at Mozambique LNG has seen TotalEnergies intensify efforts to advance its Papua LNG project. In an interview on the sidelines of Singapore International Energy Week, Julien Pouget, the French major's senior vice president for E&P and renewables in Asia, gave an update on the status of the liquefaction scheme in Papua New Guinea and expounded on some of its lesser known features. He also discussed operations in Australia and Malaysia — two other countries that are central to Total's strategy in the region. An edited transcript follows.
energyintel.com

Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon

The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
energyintel.com

Traders Brace for Russia Price Cap, EU Embargo

Oil traders are navigating the December crude market with major uncertainties looming over the impact of new sanctions on Russian oil exports. US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed. Mon, Oct 31, 2022.
energyintel.com

US Demand Perks Up, Net Exports Touch New Summit

Monthly US demand data from the Energy Information Administration continues to prove higher than preliminary weekly readings. Net exports of crude and petroleum products in August signify a new record for the US. European demand for US crude is strong, but Latin America dominates products. US oil demand remains stronger...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
energyintel.com

Pemex Lakach Project Gets Green Light

Devon is planning on more output and spending in the fourth quarter after it closed bolt-on acquisitions in the Bakken and Eagle Ford. Russia is stopping being the eastern part of Europe and is becoming the north of Eurasia following the breakup of relations with the West. Baringa Partners' Ilesh...
energyintel.com

Crude, Products Prices Close Lower in Volatile Trade

Crude and product prices spent most of Monday in negative territory and closed lower, with volatile Brent and US refined product contracts expiring amid low trading volumes. US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed.
energyintel.com

Cove Point LNG Returns After Maintenance

Adnoc and India’s state-owned Gail Monday signed an initial pact to explore short and long term LNG sale agreements. East region working gas inventories, which entered October below the five-year range, will need robust injections through mid-November to close a narrowing but still wide storage deficit.
energyintel.com

Refiners Say Biden's Bark Is Louder Than Bite

Rhetoric aimed at curtailing oil exports or introducing a windfall profits tax is likely just that — rhetoric. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin. India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says his country is happy to...
The Hill

Intervention needed now in Haiti — foreign entities must work with Haitians

The situation in Haiti is deteriorating rapidly. While no stranger to catastrophe, Haiti may be facing its worst situation in at least a decade. The country’s rapidly spiraling decline is due to multiple crises occurring simultaneously: political strife, civil unrest, rampant poverty, gang violence, a recent earthquake and now, a deadly cholera outbreak. Despite the vast humanitarian needs, a blockade is preventing the delivery of essential humanitarian and civilian supplies into the capital city of Port-au-Prince, further endangering the lives of millions of Haitians.
