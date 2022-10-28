Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
Cove Point LNG Restart Spurs US Natgas Surge
US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed. Energy Intelligence estimates that Russia's October pipeline gas exports to Europe and China fell by 67% versus October 2021. Lower gas prices have granted some reprieve...
energyintel.com
Q&A: Total Places Greater Priority on Papua LNG
The ongoing force majeure at Mozambique LNG has seen TotalEnergies intensify efforts to advance its Papua LNG project. In an interview on the sidelines of Singapore International Energy Week, Julien Pouget, the French major's senior vice president for E&P and renewables in Asia, gave an update on the status of the liquefaction scheme in Papua New Guinea and expounded on some of its lesser known features. He also discussed operations in Australia and Malaysia — two other countries that are central to Total's strategy in the region. An edited transcript follows.
energyintel.com
Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon
The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
energyintel.com
Traders Brace for Russia Price Cap, EU Embargo
Oil traders are navigating the December crude market with major uncertainties looming over the impact of new sanctions on Russian oil exports. US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed. Mon, Oct 31, 2022.
energyintel.com
US Demand Perks Up, Net Exports Touch New Summit
Monthly US demand data from the Energy Information Administration continues to prove higher than preliminary weekly readings. Net exports of crude and petroleum products in August signify a new record for the US. European demand for US crude is strong, but Latin America dominates products. US oil demand remains stronger...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
energyintel.com
Pemex Lakach Project Gets Green Light
Devon is planning on more output and spending in the fourth quarter after it closed bolt-on acquisitions in the Bakken and Eagle Ford. Russia is stopping being the eastern part of Europe and is becoming the north of Eurasia following the breakup of relations with the West. Baringa Partners' Ilesh...
energyintel.com
Crude, Products Prices Close Lower in Volatile Trade
Crude and product prices spent most of Monday in negative territory and closed lower, with volatile Brent and US refined product contracts expiring amid low trading volumes. US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed.
energyintel.com
Cove Point LNG Returns After Maintenance
Adnoc and India’s state-owned Gail Monday signed an initial pact to explore short and long term LNG sale agreements. East region working gas inventories, which entered October below the five-year range, will need robust injections through mid-November to close a narrowing but still wide storage deficit.
energyintel.com
Refiners Say Biden's Bark Is Louder Than Bite
Rhetoric aimed at curtailing oil exports or introducing a windfall profits tax is likely just that — rhetoric. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin. India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says his country is happy to...
Intervention needed now in Haiti — foreign entities must work with Haitians
The situation in Haiti is deteriorating rapidly. While no stranger to catastrophe, Haiti may be facing its worst situation in at least a decade. The country’s rapidly spiraling decline is due to multiple crises occurring simultaneously: political strife, civil unrest, rampant poverty, gang violence, a recent earthquake and now, a deadly cholera outbreak. Despite the vast humanitarian needs, a blockade is preventing the delivery of essential humanitarian and civilian supplies into the capital city of Port-au-Prince, further endangering the lives of millions of Haitians.
Comments / 0