Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers kick off West Coast swing with visit to Coyotes
The Florida Panthers will get their first look at a new and unique barn when they open up their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. Just the third road team in the NHL to play at Mullett Arena this season, the...
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
Capitals to Host Rock the Retro Concert Presented by FTX at 9:30 Club
Tickets Now Available for Nov. 21 Concert, Featuring 90s Tribute Band White Ford Bronco. Arlington, Va. - The Washington Capitals announced today the Rock the Retro Concert Presented by FTX, taking place at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21. Tickets for the concert, which features the 90s tribute band White Ford Bronco, are now available via TicketMaster.com. The concert celebrates the Capitals recently launched Black Reverse Retro Jersey that was inspired by the Capitals 1995 jersey.
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
Specialty teams can be a factor as Kraken head into Calgary for a divisional matchup. The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Carolina
The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
NHL
Bedard, projected No. 1 pick in 2023, listening carefully to McDavid
Regina forward talks skating with Oilers captain in offseason on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast. Connor Bedard already has the look of an NHL superstar, but he knows enough to understand that he doesn't know everything yet. Which is why Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick of the 2023 Upper Deck...
NHL
Jarvis takes competitive spirit to Dave & Buster's
Hurricanes forward challenges teammates to racing, dance games. Seth Jarvis takes the game seriously, no matter what game that is. The Carolina Hurricanes forward took a trip to Dave & Buster's with his teammates, and when it came to the arcade games, Jarvis wasn't messing around. He expected more from...
NHL
Global Series blog: Nick Blankenburg
Blue Jackets defenseman discusses TV shows watched on long flight, familiarity with Finland. Nick Blankenburg is writing a blog for NHL.com while the Columbus Blue Jackets are in Finland for the Gloabl Series this week. The Blue Jackets play the Colorado Avalanche in NHL regular-seasons games at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN,ALT, BSOH, SN NOW) and Saturday.
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer month provides opportunity for League, fans
NHL.com Editor-in-Chief grateful for initiative, implores everyone to join battle against disease. November is Hockey Fights Cancer Month in the NHL. Throughout the month, NHL.com will be telling stories of those in and around the League who have been impacted by cancer. Today, NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price shares why Hockey Fights Cancer month is important to him.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Home-heavy stretch opens against the Sens
Beginning Tuesday versus Ottawa, the Lightning will play nine of their next 11 games at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Senators on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, November 1 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: Bally Sports...
NHL
Kings chase Binnington, hand Blues fifth straight loss
ST. LOUIS -- Carl Grundstrom scored twice during a four-goal second period for the Los Angeles Kings, who handed the St. Louis Blues their fifth straight loss with a 5-1 win at Enterprise Center on Monday. Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Kevin Fiala had three assists, and...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Parents Night
New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
NHL
Ducks Recall Gawdin, Assign Regenda to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled center Glenn Gawdin from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The club also assigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego. Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine career NHL games with the Calgary Flames...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Oettinger expected to be out one week for Stars
McAvoy ahead of schedule in recovery for Bruins; Carter day to day with Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Dallas Stars. Jake Oettinger is expected to miss at least a week with a lower-body...
NHL
Game Preview: 11.1.22 vs. BOS
PIT: 4-4-1 (9 points) | BOS: 8-1-0 (16 points) The Penguins return home to PPG Paints Arena for "Pittsburgh Night" presented by 102.5 DVE to play the Boston Bruins. Doors to the arena will open at 6:30 PM. Last year, the Penguins went 2-1-0 versus the Bruins and in their only home game and they shut them out winning 4-0. In the last 11 home games versus the Bruins, dating back to Dec. 14, 2016, the Penguins are 9-2-0, outscoring them 39 to 23. In those 11 games, the Penguins are 90% on the penalty kill only allowing three goals on 30 opportunities. Last season, Jake Guentzel led the team in points (5) against Boston recording (3G-2A) and a plus-4 rating in three games played.
NHL
Yotes Notes: Rocking the Mullett & Power Play Stays Hot
Coyotes bring the NHL to Tempe, Fischer scores twice in home opener. It was quite a week for the Arizona Coyotes. The team wrapped up its two-week, six-game road trip in exciting fashion, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 before returning home to play its first game in the brand-new Mullett Arena on Friday. Arizona's home opener lived up to the hype, as the raucous fans donned mullet wigs while watching forward Christian Fischer score the first NHL goal in their new, temporary home.
NHL
McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt and Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 30. FIRST STAR - CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS. McDavid topped the NHL with 4-4-8 -...
Comments / 0