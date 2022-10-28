Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
Game Preview // K-State to Play Lone Exhibition Tuesday vs. Washburn
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 >> 7:01 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) >> Manhattan, Kan. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here) Lina Sattarin (sideline reporter) Online: Varsity Network [free]/ www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) Matt Walters (analyst) LIVE STATS. kstate.statbroadcast.com. TICKETS. (800) 221.CATS [2287]. Single Game: $10,...
1350kman.com
Howard, Zentner Named Big 12 Players of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – For a third time this season Kansas State had a pair of players earn weekly honors from the conference, as junior quarterback Will Howard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and senior punter/kicker Ty Zentner earned Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week accolades, the conference office announced Monday.
1350kman.com
K-State at Baylor Set for Night Kick
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Nov. 12 contest at Baylor will kick at 6 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The network designation will be determined after games this weekend. The Wildcats are...
1350kman.com
Game Week: Texas
Fresh off a 48-0 stomping of No. 9 Oklahoma State, Kansas State continues its two-game homestand against Texas this weekend. The Wildcats have shot up to No. 13 in the AP Top 25, a bump of nine spots, and all eyes will be on the College Football Playoff Committee’s initial rankings that come out on Tuesday.
1350kman.com
Wildcats jump nine spots in AP Poll, move to No. 13
Kansas State remains in the AP Top 25 after a dominant victory over then No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Wildcats are now the No. 13 team in the country, a nine-spot jump, which is good for the highest ranking K-State has had since being No. 11 in the 2014 Valero Alama Bowl loss to UCLA.
1350kman.com
Jerome Tang meets with the media ahead of the exhibition with Washburn
Well, I know the fellas are excited to play a game in front of our fans and hit somebody else. They are probably tired of hearing my voice. Practices have been going well. No major injuries. Guys have done a really good job of competiting and getting a little bit every day. Obviously, everybody saw the Louisville score last night. It’s always good to get an attention getter. These teams are coming in because they are trying to get a win, and we have to respect our opponents and regardless of the name on the front. Be willing to be the aggressor and be the team that is the hungriest. Looking forward to it. I go from being nervous, to being excited. You can feel that it is coming. I’m trying to let it impact the way we coach practice or how I deal with people. That’s been quite interesting.
1350kman.com
K-State Dominates Both Sides of the Ball in 48-0 Dismantling of Oklahoma State
Quarterback Will Howard hit nine of 11 passes during one stretch in the 2nd quarter, three going for touchdowns and #22 Kansas State’s defense completely befuddled #9 Oklahoma State’s offense in a 41-0 pasting at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday. Howard had converted on 6 of 12 to...
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Emporia gazette.com
Rayl nominates Gen. James Henry Lane to Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame
A veteran from Cottonwood Falls played a part in adding a new name to the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame this year. Ret. Col Charles R. Rayl nominated General James Henry Lane for his “visionary warrior leadership skills” which Rayl said placed Lane “at the historical forefront in Kansas.”
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
1350kman.com
In Focus 10/31/22: Ben Jedlicka, Ed Klimek, Vern Virka
On Monday’s edition of In Focus Riley County Game Warden Ben Jedlicka joined us to discuss deer hazards and other outdoor activities happening in Riley County. Ed Klimek and Vern Virka, who serve on Manhattan’s Partner City Committee with Dobrichovice, Czech Republic and their attempts to keep the committee from being dissolved by the Manhattan City Commission.
KVOE
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
KVOE
Kansas Miss Amazing “amplifies” voices of special needs women Saturday night
The Kansas Miss Amazing “Amplifying Event” made its return to Emporia for the first time in two years Saturday evening. The Emporia High School theatre hosted the event that seeks to celebrate young women with all matter of physical and mental disabilities. Event Director Michelle Roberts says the event is structured as a pageant, however, they prefer to use the term “amplify event” as they are seeking to amplify the voices of their participants.
1350kman.com
Flint Hills Discovery Center receives $200K grant for new virtual exhibit
The Flint Hills Discovery Center is among eight Kansas tourism projects to receive $2 million in state funding to boost the tourism industry. The Discovery Center specifically is receiving a $200,000 Tourism Attraction Sub-Grant for Kansas (TASK grant), which will be matched by its foundation to fund a new immersive virtual Flint Hills experience. The organization says it will improve the overall visitor experience, regional quality of life and have a positive impact on the Manhattan and Kansas economies.
1350kman.com
Riley County Clerk encourages looking over sample 28-page ballot before voting
Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo reminds the community that polls are already open. Vargo says this is a great time to take advantage of the early voting allowed in Kansas. Vargo recommends reading the sample ballot on Riley County’s website, or stopping by to pick up a printed copy. He said the county cannot change the wording, which often confuses people. Voting ends on election day – Tuesday, November 8th.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
1350kman.com
529 accounts provide welcome boost to a school and an educator at USD 383
Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers was in Riley County Friday to present prizes to USD 383. He visited two elementary schools. Rogers presented $2,500 to Ogden Elementary School and $1,000 to Lee Elementary ESOL teacher Heidi Peoples. The randomly drawn prizes will purchase school supplies. There were more than 2,300 nominations in the Choose My School Supply Drive.
Topeka residents without power after fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
