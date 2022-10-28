Well, I know the fellas are excited to play a game in front of our fans and hit somebody else. They are probably tired of hearing my voice. Practices have been going well. No major injuries. Guys have done a really good job of competiting and getting a little bit every day. Obviously, everybody saw the Louisville score last night. It’s always good to get an attention getter. These teams are coming in because they are trying to get a win, and we have to respect our opponents and regardless of the name on the front. Be willing to be the aggressor and be the team that is the hungriest. Looking forward to it. I go from being nervous, to being excited. You can feel that it is coming. I’m trying to let it impact the way we coach practice or how I deal with people. That’s been quite interesting.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO