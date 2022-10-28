ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 94.9

Charges: St. Cloud Man Shot Woman Over Rebuffed Romantic Advances

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been formally charged with murder after a shooting incident that killed a woman outside an east St. Cloud business Monday morning. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Carpenter is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder. Court records show Carpenter shot 28-year-old Nicole Hammond after...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Winter Parking Restrictions Return to the St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As we turn the calendar to November, it also marks the start of winter parking rules. Starting Tuesday, St. Cloud’s winter parking restrictions go into effect. It also marks the start of winter parking restrictions for the surrounding cities. Much of St. Cloud is...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

One of the Driest Octobers on Record in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is one of the driest Octobers on record here in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we've had just .31" of rain this month. This will go into the record books as the seventh driest since records have been kept. Normally we'd have...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

This Big Boy Named Beast Is Up For Adoption This Week

Meet Beast! This handsome devil was brought to TCHS as part of an unplanned litter with his siblings, Tank, Violet, and Charlie. Their mom is a Chesapeake Bay Retriever and their dad is a Doberman/Belgian Malinois mix. Beast has done well around other dogs in the past but tends to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

New Supervised Visitation Center Opens in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD -- Families impacted by domestic violence have a new place to have supervised visits with children inside the Stearns County Administration building. Holding Hope Supervised Visitation Center was made possible through a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women. It's a place where visiting parents can meet with their children in a safe and supervised space or a monitored exchange of children from one parent to another.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

[Watch] This Crazy Wisconsin DUI Crash (Video)

I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. I can't imagine the...
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 94.9

MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night

The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Winter Clothing Drive Underway

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The annual winter clothing drive is underway at the St. Cloud Community Outpost. Through Friday, November 4th, the COP house will be accepting hats, snow pants, gloves, coats, jackets, scarves, and socks. Donations can be dropped off at the COP house - 600 13th street...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Dress in Your Best Costume and Trunk-or-Treat Friday in St. Joseph!

Times have definitely changed from when I was a kid in the country out trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Minnesota. There was only one time I actually went into our very small town with a population of 164, to trick-or-treat with my friends. Every other year my mom and dad would drive us 4 kids (my three brothers and I) around the country side to visit five neighbors (all over a mile apart), 2 uncles and our grandma on my dad's side(all over 10-15 miles).
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s November Weather Outlook from NWS

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a warm and dry October what can we expect weatherwise for the month of November? The Climate Prediction Center has updated its November weather outlook. They are predicting that overall November will continue to be warmer than normal for much of Minnesota. The exception is...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time

The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Lots of Places to Get Spooked in Minnesota on Halloween Weekend

Minnesota embraces Halloween with many activities. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some activities to take advantage of. Harvest of Horror: A haunted hayride just south of St. Cloud in St. Augusta. October 28-29 7-11pm. Tickets are sold until 10:45pm. Molitor's Haunted Acres: A walk...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy