A CentraCare Nurse In St. Cloud Made THE Cutest Costumes For Babies In NICU [GALLERY]
A CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital Registered Nurse made sure that the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) didn't miss out on Halloween by creating adorable costumes for all the little ones spending the holiday under the hospital's care. The project was spearheaded by nurses Holly Kopetka and Mel Odden.
This Male Model Shares What It Was Like Going To St. Cloud Prison
A Minnesota transplant has traded in his prison orange jumpsuit for a more just career. Alex Denning was sentenced to prison and recently shared his account of being sent to St. Cloud's State Prison in a Youtube video. 10 years ago Alex was arrested and convicted of assault and was...
Charges: St. Cloud Man Shot Woman Over Rebuffed Romantic Advances
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been formally charged with murder after a shooting incident that killed a woman outside an east St. Cloud business Monday morning. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Carpenter is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder. Court records show Carpenter shot 28-year-old Nicole Hammond after...
Winter Parking Restrictions Return to the St. Cloud Area
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As we turn the calendar to November, it also marks the start of winter parking rules. Starting Tuesday, St. Cloud’s winter parking restrictions go into effect. It also marks the start of winter parking restrictions for the surrounding cities. Much of St. Cloud is...
One of the Driest Octobers on Record in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is one of the driest Octobers on record here in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we've had just .31" of rain this month. This will go into the record books as the seventh driest since records have been kept. Normally we'd have...
Restaurants in the St. Cloud Area that Closed in 2022
Every year there is a wave of restaurant who announced they are either closing or opening. Here is a list of the restaurants that have closed in 2022.
This Big Boy Named Beast Is Up For Adoption This Week
Meet Beast! This handsome devil was brought to TCHS as part of an unplanned litter with his siblings, Tank, Violet, and Charlie. Their mom is a Chesapeake Bay Retriever and their dad is a Doberman/Belgian Malinois mix. Beast has done well around other dogs in the past but tends to...
New Supervised Visitation Center Opens in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD -- Families impacted by domestic violence have a new place to have supervised visits with children inside the Stearns County Administration building. Holding Hope Supervised Visitation Center was made possible through a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women. It's a place where visiting parents can meet with their children in a safe and supervised space or a monitored exchange of children from one parent to another.
Stearns County Planning Huge Celebration For Community- Share Your Stories!
The Stearns County Courthouse is 100 years old and they want to celebrate with you. The celebration will be held at the Courthouse at 725 Courthouse Square in St. Cloud on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 from 4:30 - 7 pm. CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COURTHOUSE NOVEMBER 15TH. You...
Last Call: St. Cloud Bonanza Steakhouse Set To Permanently Close Today (Friday)
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The restaurant's Facebook page lists today's hours as 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement that they were closing the business on Facebook two weeks ago. We are sad to announce...
Something Most Of Us Did as Kids, Totally Illegal in Minnesota
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
Keep an Eye Out for These Scorpions in Your Minnesota Home
Who knew that Minnesota had a species of a scorpion?. I was minding my own business, scrolling through Facebook over the weekend when a photo was posted to a group I'm part of, seeking help identifying a bug that looked like a baby scorpion, or some sort of wood tick with scorpion arms.
Six Winning $50K Powerball Tickets in Minnesota on Monday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing Wednesday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last (Monday) night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. While...
[Watch] This Crazy Wisconsin DUI Crash (Video)
I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. I can't imagine the...
MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night
The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
Winter Clothing Drive Underway
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The annual winter clothing drive is underway at the St. Cloud Community Outpost. Through Friday, November 4th, the COP house will be accepting hats, snow pants, gloves, coats, jackets, scarves, and socks. Donations can be dropped off at the COP house - 600 13th street...
Dress in Your Best Costume and Trunk-or-Treat Friday in St. Joseph!
Times have definitely changed from when I was a kid in the country out trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Minnesota. There was only one time I actually went into our very small town with a population of 164, to trick-or-treat with my friends. Every other year my mom and dad would drive us 4 kids (my three brothers and I) around the country side to visit five neighbors (all over a mile apart), 2 uncles and our grandma on my dad's side(all over 10-15 miles).
Minnesota’s November Weather Outlook from NWS
UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a warm and dry October what can we expect weatherwise for the month of November? The Climate Prediction Center has updated its November weather outlook. They are predicting that overall November will continue to be warmer than normal for much of Minnesota. The exception is...
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
Lots of Places to Get Spooked in Minnesota on Halloween Weekend
Minnesota embraces Halloween with many activities. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some activities to take advantage of. Harvest of Horror: A haunted hayride just south of St. Cloud in St. Augusta. October 28-29 7-11pm. Tickets are sold until 10:45pm. Molitor's Haunted Acres: A walk...
