Devils place Ondrej Palat on IR, recall Andreas Johnsson
The New Jersey Devils have placed forward Ondrej Palat on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, retroactive to Oct. 24, according to the team. In a corresponding transaction, the team also recalled forward Andreas Johnsson from the AHL’s Utica Comets. While Palat would theoretically be available to return as...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Tkachuk brothers meet in Atlantic battle
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 12 games Saturday. Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk meet for the first time as Atlantic Division rivals when Matthew and the Florida Panthers host Brady and the Ottawa Senators at FLA Live Arena (4 p.m. ET; TVAS2, BSFL, TSN5, ESPN+, SN NOW). Things changed for the brothers when Matthew was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Panthers on July 22. They went from playing in two different conferences with two family-friendly meetings per season to teams battling for position in the same division that might potentially meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Florida (4-3-1) leads Ottawa (4-3-0) by one point heading into the first of three games between them this season. Matthew leads the Panthers with four goals, six assists and 10 points in eight games. Brady is tied for the Senators' lead with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in seven games. In 15 previous regular-season games between them, Matthew has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and Brady has eight (four goals four assists). -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
Yardbarker
Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker Return to Penguins Lineup
As the Pittsburgh Penguins head into the last game of their first road trip, they can do so with a nearly fully healthy lineup. Forwards Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker have missed the previous few games for the Penguins with injuries. Prior to the matchup against the Seattle Kraken, Penguins...
Yardbarker
Capitals’ T.J. Oshie, John Carlson exit with lower-body injuries vs. Predators
The Washington Capitals lost two instrumental players in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators. Both forward T.J. Oshie and defenseman John Carlson exited the game. The Capitals announced that both Oshie and Carlson are doubtful to return with lower-body injuries. Oshie’s injury became noticeable during...
Toronto Marlies down Syracuse Crunch, 4-3, in overtime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Alex Barre-Boulet scored back-to-back goals to help the Syracuse Crunch rally back and force overtime, but they eventually fell to the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch now sit at 1-2-1-2 on the season and 0-1-1-0 in the six-game season...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Tavares, Marner & Kral
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their third-straight road hockey game. This time they were beaten by the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-2. It was not a pretty game for the team. However, there’s no time to wallow. Tonight the Maple Leafs shuffle into Anaheim to...
Yardbarker
Canucks acquire Ethan Bear and Lane Pederson from Hurricanes for 5th round pick
Bear was a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and has played in 190 NHL games over five seasons. His contract is a one-year deal that has a cap hit of $2,200,000. The Canucks have been rumoured to be involved in trade talks with the Hurricanes for quite a while now and because it’s Friday, the Canucks finally pulled off the deal.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
Flyers' Sean Couturier, James van Riemsdyk to miss time
As reported by Giana Han of the Philadelphia Inquirer, a pair of Philadelphia Flyers forwards underwent surgery recently. Center Sean Couturier underwent back revision surgery and will require three to four months of recovery. Winger James van Riemsdyk also had surgery on his left index finger and will miss six weeks. As reported, van Riemsdyk’s surgery was expected to have surgery earlier this week; however, Couturier’s comes as a bit of a surprise. At the end of September, it was reported that Couturier would not require surgery on his back. Still, given the recent news that Couturier was not ready to start skating, this update gives some context as to why.
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Christian Dvorak's hat trick carries Canadiens to victory
Christian Dvorak scored a third-period hat trick as the visiting Montreal Canadiens rallied past the St. Louis Blues 7-4 on Saturday night. Cole Caufield scored twice, Nick Suzuki added a goal and two assists and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens, who erased a 3-1 deficit while winning for the fourth time in six games.
Yardbarker
Mika Zibanejad scores tiebreaker as Rangers edge Coyotes
Mika Zibanejad continued his hot start by scoring the tiebreaking power-play goal with 7:04 remaining in the third period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz. Zibanejad scored his sixth goal of the season, and fifth on the power play, 27...
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets recall G Joonas Korpisalo from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from his conditioning assignment with the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Korpisalo, 28, turned aside 38-of-40 shots faced for a .950 save percentage in a 4-2 Monsters win over...
NBC Sports
Caps lose Oshie, Carlson to injury in 3-0 win over Predators
Two days after they were shut out for the first time this season, the Capitals found themselves on the winning side of one as the beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn and Aliaksei Protas provided the offense for the Capitals on a night in which they...
Yardbarker
More confident Rangers head to Coyotes' new arena
During their first four-game losing streak under coach Gerard Gallant, the New York Rangers had little to show for an abundance of shots on goal, though they vowed the goals would eventually appear. On Saturday, the Rangers finally produced the goals they were seeking and hope to continue their production...
Pro Hockey Rumors
