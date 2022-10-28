Read full article on original website
Clarendon woman killed in Route 6 car accident
One person is dead following a car crash just east of Union City. According to State Police, Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon died from injuries suffered after she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a house on Route 6, just east of downtown Union City. That accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. […]
U-Haul Truck Stolen From Movers In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A U-Haul truck was stolen while locals were in the process of moving in the City of Jamestown this week. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a Prospect Street residence on Monday where renters reported the truck was stolen as they were loading it.
Woman Killed in Crash in Union Township, Erie County
A woman is dead following a crash in Union Township, Erie County, on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 east of Mitchell Rd. around 2:18 p.m. The driver - identified as Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon - was heading westbound in a Toyota Camry...
5 injured identified after Chautauqua County Sheriff’s car hits Amish buggy
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were injured when a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office patrol car drove into an Amish buggy on Sunday, according to police. The patrol car was traveling northwest on Stockton-Hartfield Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday when the accident occurred. The buggy was traveling in the same direction and was rear-ended. […]
Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
Man Arrested in Venango County for Fatal Shooting During Argument over Hunting
A man has been arrested for fatally shooting a man in the head during an argument over hunting in Venango County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The suspect - David Heathcote, 52, of Emlenton - was arrested after he called troopers around 8 p.m. to report he shot the victim in the driveway of his home, troopers said.
State Police Identify Man Arrested Following Standoff in Albion
We have new details on the incident which caused Pennsylvania State Police to surround a western Erie County home for hours. It started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a domestic disturbance in Albion. Troopers said Matthew James Duda threatened to shoot some of his family members and...
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs, Loaded Handgun
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in the City of Dunkirk on Tuesday. The traffic stop happened just after 1 a.m. in area of West 4th and Lark Streets. In addition to...
Hearing Continued for Franklin Man Accused of Not Returning Nearly $7K in Materials for Terminated Construction Project
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man accused of not returning over $6,800.00 worth of materials for a construction project that was terminated has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 46-year-old Steven Raymond Wells Morrissey that was scheduled for Wednesday, November...
Oil City Man Accused of Abusing Juvenile Child
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars after an investigation revealed he reportedly punched and abused a minor child, according to police. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on Sunday, October 31, filed criminal charges against 33-year-old William Michael Kennedy in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Park Along Harborcreek Wesleyville Line
State police, volunteer fire department rescuers and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook were all called to the scene after a body was found in Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek off Cumberland Road. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Cpl. Timothy McConnell from the Pennsylvania State Police told Erie...
Police respond to shot fired and stabbing at Chestnut Street
Erie Police responded to reports of a shot fired and stabbing on Saturday. Erie Police were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street for a reported gunshot and a stabbing, according to Erie County 911. That incident happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the Erie County Coroner’s office, a 14-year-old girl was shot. […]
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
