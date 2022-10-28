A man has been arrested for fatally shooting a man in the head during an argument over hunting in Venango County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The suspect - David Heathcote, 52, of Emlenton - was arrested after he called troopers around 8 p.m. to report he shot the victim in the driveway of his home, troopers said.

