Erie County, PA

YourErie

Clarendon woman killed in Route 6 car accident

One person is dead following a car crash just east of Union City. According to State Police, Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon died from injuries suffered after she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a house on Route 6, just east of downtown Union City. That accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. […]
UNION CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

U-Haul Truck Stolen From Movers In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A U-Haul truck was stolen while locals were in the process of moving in the City of Jamestown this week. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a Prospect Street residence on Monday where renters reported the truck was stolen as they were loading it.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Amish Buggy Crash Victims Released From The Hospital

CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Those involved in a crash between an Amish Buggy and a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputy have been released from the hospital. The accident happened on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua just after 9 p.m. on Sunday. Five people who were...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Woman Killed in Crash in Union Township, Erie County

A woman is dead following a crash in Union Township, Erie County, on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 east of Mitchell Rd. around 2:18 p.m. The driver - identified as Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon - was heading westbound in a Toyota Camry...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Identify Man Arrested Following Standoff in Albion

We have new details on the incident which caused Pennsylvania State Police to surround a western Erie County home for hours. It started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a domestic disturbance in Albion. Troopers said Matthew James Duda threatened to shoot some of his family members and...
ALBION, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs, Loaded Handgun

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in the City of Dunkirk on Tuesday. The traffic stop happened just after 1 a.m. in area of West 4th and Lark Streets. In addition to...
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Heated argument leads to fatal shooting in Venango Co.

In Venango County, an argument turns heated which police say leads to a fatal shooting. Police are charging David Heathcote of Emlenton with the death of Robert Wingard, 52, following an argument on Saturday night. This happened in the 700 block of Big Bend Road in Scrubgrass Township. The police report states that Heathcote admitted […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Abusing Juvenile Child

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars after an investigation revealed he reportedly punched and abused a minor child, according to police. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on Sunday, October 31, filed criminal charges against 33-year-old William Michael Kennedy in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Police respond to shot fired and stabbing at Chestnut Street

Erie Police responded to reports of a shot fired and stabbing on Saturday. Erie Police were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street for a reported gunshot and a stabbing, according to Erie County 911. That incident happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the Erie County Coroner’s office, a 14-year-old girl was shot. […]
explore venango

Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
OIL CITY, PA

