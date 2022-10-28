Read full article on original website
thecinemaholic.com
Who Are Dead in The White Lotus Season 2? Theories
Like in the first season of the HBO black comedy series ‘The white Lotus,’ the central mystery in season 2 also revolves around death. In the opening flashforward scene, set a week after the arrival of the guests at the Sicilian branch of the eponymous hotel, we see Daphne Babcock (Meghan Fahy), chatting with two new arrivals about how wonderful her stay at the hotel has been. She then goes into the ocean for one last swim and discovers a dead body. Horrified, she swims back to the shore, and the authorities are alerted. Soon, more dead bodies are discovered, and all of them happen to be guests at the White Lotus. If you are wondering who they are, here is what we think. SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the second episode of ‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ season 2 titled ‘Beating Will,’ Tonari is attacked by the Nokker on Hisame’s arm. Although Fushi later reunites with his old friend, he does not get to spend much time with her as she passes away soon afterward. Following Tonari’s death, Fushi embarks on a quest to explore new cities and make friends. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘To Your Eternity’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD!
‘It’s time’: Mariah Carey season has begun – and she won’t let you forget it
With Halloween over, the diva is donning her Santa suit to serve as the soundtrack for another Christmas
thecinemaholic.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fourth episode of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ or ‘Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen’ titled ‘Kill The Shadow,’ the battle in the soul society becomes intense as the Sternritters brutally murder every squad they come across. When the Soul Reapers are cornered with nothing to lose, they decide to use their Bankai- only to realize that the enemy has been waiting for this moment from the start. While Seireitei is falling, Ichigo is putting his life on the life to fight Quilge in Hueco Mundo. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
thecinemaholic.com
Inside Man’s $253.55 Meaning, Explained
BBC’s ‘Inside Man‘ is a mini-series about a convict named Grieff, who is on death row in the US for murdering his wife. As an ex-professor of criminology, the man solves cases that match a specific criterion. Directed by Paul McGuigan, the crime-drama show portrays how Grieff uses his keen observation, research skills, and a few logical assumptions to solve people’s problems.
thecinemaholic.com
Wild Is the Wind Ending, Explained: Who is the Killer?
Written and directed by Fabian Medea, Netflix’s ‘Wild Is the Wind,’ is a crime-drama film set in a small, secluded town in southern Africa. When a young girl named Melissa is murdered, there’s civil unrest within the public as racial tensions become prominent. Two dirty cops, Vusi and John, who have ulterior motives, take up the case and try to find the perpetrator.
