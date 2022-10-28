Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Could be the last time Americans 'fall back' to end daylight savings time?
NEBRASKA CITY - This fall’s end of daylight savings time could be America’s last. Most of America will turn clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Daylight Savings Time is scheduled to kick off again in March, but the future of the bi-annual time shift is in the hands of Congress and President Joe Biden.
Mexican Senate votes to eliminate daylight saving time
The Mexican Senate voted to get rid of daylight saving time except in Northern regions bordering the United States.
The Senate Passed the Sunshine Protection Act -- Here's What That Means for Daylight Savings
According to a CBS News poll conducted in March 2022, 46% of U.S. citizens want Daylight Savings Time to be the permanent standard time, 33% prefer the current standard time all year round, and 21% are okay with the clock switching. The 46% may have their way now that the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 is being considered.
Comments / 0