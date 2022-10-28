Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Jazz Project Hosts ‘Black Box Jazz Club’ Thursday & Friday
Jazz Project will host “Black Box Jazz Club” Thursday and Friday. The event transforms the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Black Box Theater into a Jazz Club and features eight student jazz ensembles from Los Alamos and Santa Fe. Both nights will feature sets from the “LAHS Jazz...
ladailypost.com
Betty Ehart & White Rock Senior Centers Welcome Parents & Little Ones For Halloween 11:30 A.M. To 12:30 P.M. Today!
The Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers welcome parents and their little ones to either center 11:30-12:30 p.m. today. The seniors will have candy and cookies for those trick or treaters who might not go out after dark. It is also a chance for the seniors to admire the tiny tots, especially if their family members are far away. Call 505.662.8920 for more information. Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen.
ladailypost.com
Short Video Of Kiwanis Fireworks Show At Overlook Park
VIDEO: The Los Alamos Daily Post presents this short video shot from a drone of the fireworks display Saturday night, which the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos provided for the community at Overlook Park in White Rock. This display was part of the White Rock Glow & Show event managed by the County Community Services Department, which included the Pumpkin Glow managed by the Los Alamos Arts Council/Fuller Lodge Art Center. Video by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Community Trick-Or-Treat Event At LAMC
Scene from the Community Trick-Or-Treat event Friday at Los Alamos Medical Center (LAMC) where doctors, nurses and support staff got into the Halloween spirit to provide a safe and fun time for the community. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Scene from the Community Trick-Or-Treat event Friday at LAMC. Photo by John...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Arts Council Wows Crowd With Pumpkin Glow
Scene from Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow Saturday at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Scene from Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow Saturday at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Scene from Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow Saturday at Overlook Park...
losalamosreporter.com
Register By Nov. 6 For Nov. 10-11 Food
LA Cares, our local food pantry is having its monthly food distribution on Nov. 10 and 11. Call 505-661-8015 to register before Sunday, Nov. 6. Distribution is held on the second Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday. So, this month it will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm, and Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 am to noon, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Road. Be sure to call NOW to register: 505-661-8015.
rrobserver.com
Halloween events this weekend
Halloween isn’t just about children dressing up and over-indulging on candy; there’s something for everyone. As we crawl closer to All Hallows’ Eve, there are a slew of events around Albuquerque to celebrate the wicked holiday, which falls on a Monday this year. No reason to fret; there will be plenty of fun and frights scattered around town this weekend … and even a little exercise to prep the body for what’s to come.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Halloweekend At Allure Hair & Nail Salon
Scene from Halloweekend Friday with, from left, Benny, Sarafina (stylist) and Natalie Martinez at Allure Hair & Nail Salon at 148 Central Park Square. Courtesy photo. Getting into the Halloween spirit during Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet is Mimi, a 10-year-old chiweenie disquised as a small cow Friday at Allure Hair & Nail Salon at 148 Central Park Square. Courtesy photo.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From 2022 Trick-Or-Treat On MainStreet Friday
Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone distributes candy to Trick-or-Treaters during the 2022 Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet event Friday in downtown Los Alamos. The annual event is hosted by Los Alamos MainStreet and Creative District, part of LACDC, along with sponsors including Los Alamos County, Enterprise Bank & Trust and Del Norte Credit Union and the dozens of businesses and organizations that hand out candy to the costumed trick-or-treaters. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2022:. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022:. 6 a.m. FSTV;. 5...
Local synagogue fundraises through brunch event
Mayor Tim Keller was a guest speaker at the event, addressing the topic at hand.
2022 Boo at the Zoo filled with haunted habitats, spooky activities
The event Saturday was sold out with more than 10,000 guests expected.
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
ladailypost.com
Video: Council Vice Chair Denise Derkacs Shares Work Session Highlights
Los Alamos County Councilor Denise Derkacs offers highlights from Tuesday night’s council work session. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Chamisa’s PreK Classes Visit White Rock Fire Station
Chamisa’s PreK classes had a walking field trip to White Rock Fire Station #3 Thursday on N.M. 4. This trip was a culmination of their unit on Community Helpers. Students had a tour of the fire station, saw the ladder fire truck, ambulance, and a firefighter in his full gear. They would like to give a huge thank you to Los Alamos Police Ofc. Smith for helping the students cross the roads safely and all personnel at Station #3 for an awesome visit! Photo by Debra Snow.
KRQE News 13
Halloween fun in the kitchen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are just days away from the spookiest holiday of the year, and if you’re in charge of making snacks this year for a party or get-together there’s a recipe that will have guests shrieking for more. Chef Andrew Bustos, chef/owner of Precision...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos … The Gateway To Three National Parks
If you enjoy exploring the great outdoors and discovering historic attractions, you’re going to love Los Alamos. “The city is a gateway to three national parks – Bandelier National Monument, the Valles Caldera National Preserve and the new Manhattan Project National Historical Park – and as a result, it’s drawing visitors who can’t wait to take in the area’s beautiful scenery while embarking on unforgettable adventures and learning about local and national history.”
You can rent the Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
Roadrunner Food Bank searching for help with annual event
A local food bank is asking for a helping hand.
KOAT 7
A local business and hospital help a 2-year-old with leukemia celebrate Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Adrian Perez was diagnosed with leukemia four days after his second birthday. “Shortly after that, we found out that he had AML leukemia, which is a little harder to treat,” said Kyle Perez, Adrian’s father. Adrian has gone through three rounds of chemotherapy, and...
