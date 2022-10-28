Read full article on original website
First Look: Homewood Bagel Company Opens 2nd Location Friday on 15th Street
Homewood Bagel Company expanded their Birmingham-based business to Tuscaloosa, officially opening their second location on 15th Street Friday morning. As previously reported, owners Ginny and Joe Leavens began their company in 2019 and decided to expand to Tuscaloosa, which Ginny considers her second home. The bagel shop offers 18 made-from-scratch...
COMING SOON: everything you need to know about Birmingham’s newest active adult community for ages 55+
Overture Tributary, opening in January 2023, is creating a new way of living for ages 55+ with their maintenance-free, resort-inspired apartment homes. Want to learn more? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new community. Opening in January 2023. When a larger home doesn’t make sense anymore,...
Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital
Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
Roll Call, The Rooftop Bar at Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel, Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
Roll Call, the city's newest rooftop bar and restaurant, opens Friday evening on the top floor of the Alamite Hotel on 6th Street in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa. The new bar and eatery sits atop the Alamite Hotel, which opened earlier this year with financial backing from Nick and Terry Saban, the king and queen of Alabama football.
Metro Roundup: Medical Properties Trust announces new Birmingham headquarters coming to Vestavia Hills
Medical Properties Trust, a real estate investment company specializing in healthcare facilities, recently announced a brand new, state of the art headquarters for the Birmingham area coming to Vestavia Hills. The building will make the surrounding forest visible from anywhere in the building and will harvest its own electricity from...
Northport Musician Makes his Debut at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville
Adam Hood, a Northport musician, had the opportunity to perform at one of the world's most notable country music venues earlier this month. The Grand Ole Opry's website describes it as "the stage that showcases country music's past, present, and future." Its live concert series has been going on for almost 100 years in Nashville.
Tuscaloosa YMCA Men’s Club Brings Back Christmas Tree Sale Next Month
One of Tuscaloosa's longest-running holiday traditions will return next month as the YMCA Men's Club brings its annual Christmas Tree Sale back to the parking lot of the Bowlero bowling alley on McFarland Boulevard. The Club supports the Y and programming like youth sports, senior fitness classes and Day Camp...
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Sat., Oct. 29, Sun., Oct. 30, Mon. Oct.31 & November 2022
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Saturday, October 30, Sunday, October 31 & Monday, October 31 & November. Here's a few that we have found, If you have one you want us to ad to this list please email us at thecutoffnews@gmail.com. Times,...
Land Unbelievable Deals for a Good Cause at Buy for RISE Fundraiser Next Week
Score great deals for an even greater cause as the University of Alabama's RISE Center brings back its annual Buy for RISE fundraiser next Friday and Saturday. According to a release from the University's News Center, the event is the program's second-largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event ensure children with special needs receive services at no cost to their families.
PARA Selects Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge as Speaker for Veterans Day Program
A local Veterans Day Program will feature Tuscaloosa County's Probate Judge, Rob Robertson, as the keynote speaker for the event which will take place on November 11. According to a release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, the program is in conjunction with PARA's Veteran's Memorial Park Association, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and the University of Alabama's Office of Veterans and Military Affairs.
10 Birmingham native musicians we love + where to watch them play
What better way to support your hometown than watching and listening to these Birmingham native musicians? Whether it’s in a car, on a walk or while doing work—you’ll want to add these artists to your playlist. Keep reading to find out your new favorite singer. 1. Carver...
Northport neighborhood pleads with drivers to obey four-way stop
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport woman is sounding the alarm on what she considers a potential catastrophe in her Brook Meade neighborhood. She says too many drivers are not obeying the four-way stop and it’s an issue Northport police are aware of. Christi Price says it’s an accident...
Temporary Emergency Services Unveil Mobile Shower, Washer Units for Homeless Community
Temporary Emergency Services will now offer additional resources to Tuscaloosa citizens in need, unveiling their new mobile shower and washer units Monday. The local non-profit celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. The units will aim to benefit the homeless population by...
5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters
The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
Drier weather returns for Halloween followed by a warming trend
Areas of fog will persist through mid-morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this afternoon. A gradual warming trend is expected through the week. Get the last forecast in the video above. HAPPY HALLOWEEN. Dry weather, with mild to warm temperatures are forecast for the beginning of November....
Remains of man reported missing nearly 40 years ago found at the bottom of river
For 39 years the muddy waters of the Coosa River in Birmingham held a deep dark secret. Human remains found there in January were matched to Alan Livingston, a man reported missing nearly 40 years ago. For 39 years the muddy waters of the Coosa River in Birmingham held a...
Alabama Punter Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama punter Jack Martin announced that he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday. "I would like to thank The University of Alabama for the opportunity they have given me," said Martin in a statement issued on social media. "I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility."
Paranormal investigator paying Chilton County a visit at Skye Apothecary
Skye Apothecary in Clanton is hosting paranormal investigator and author Kim Johnston for a ghostly discussion and book signing on Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m. Johnston is an author of three books and has conducted many paranormal investigations across supposedly haunted locations in Central Alabama with her team Spirit Communications and Research (SCARe).
Corvette slams into Birmingham’s VA Hospital after driver, passenger shot in University Boulevard intersection
Gunfire erupted in a University Boulevard intersection early Sunday, sending two men to the hospital. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to the VA Hospital at University Boulevard and 19th Street on a report of a car crashing into the building. UAB police...
Registration Opens for Tuscaloosa Half Marathon, Prices Go Up Thursday
Wednesday is the last day to register for the 11th Annual Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports Half Marathon and Publix 5K before prices increase Thursday. The race is the longest-distance race hosted in the city and drew more than 1,000 runners to the 2022 event. The event is organized each year...
