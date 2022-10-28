ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital

Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Land Unbelievable Deals for a Good Cause at Buy for RISE Fundraiser Next Week

Score great deals for an even greater cause as the University of Alabama's RISE Center brings back its annual Buy for RISE fundraiser next Friday and Saturday. According to a release from the University's News Center, the event is the program's second-largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event ensure children with special needs receive services at no cost to their families.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

PARA Selects Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge as Speaker for Veterans Day Program

A local Veterans Day Program will feature Tuscaloosa County's Probate Judge, Rob Robertson, as the keynote speaker for the event which will take place on November 11. According to a release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, the program is in conjunction with PARA's Veteran's Memorial Park Association, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and the University of Alabama's Office of Veterans and Military Affairs.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Northport neighborhood pleads with drivers to obey four-way stop

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport woman is sounding the alarm on what she considers a potential catastrophe in her Brook Meade neighborhood. She says too many drivers are not obeying the four-way stop and it’s an issue Northport police are aware of. Christi Price says it’s an accident...
NORTHPORT, AL
Bham Now

5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters

The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Drier weather returns for Halloween followed by a warming trend

Areas of fog will persist through mid-morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this afternoon. A gradual warming trend is expected through the week. Get the last forecast in the video above. HAPPY HALLOWEEN. Dry weather, with mild to warm temperatures are forecast for the beginning of November....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Punter Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama punter Jack Martin announced that he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday. "I would like to thank The University of Alabama for the opportunity they have given me," said Martin in a statement issued on social media. "I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Paranormal investigator paying Chilton County a visit at Skye Apothecary

Skye Apothecary in Clanton is hosting paranormal investigator and author Kim Johnston for a ghostly discussion and book signing on Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m. Johnston is an author of three books and has conducted many paranormal investigations across supposedly haunted locations in Central Alabama with her team Spirit Communications and Research (SCARe).
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

