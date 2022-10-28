Read full article on original website
Most Disastrous Battles in US History
One of the most difficult facts that the American military must face is that it has not won a major war since WWII. Korea is generally considered a draw. Vietnam was certainly a loss. The long-term evaluation of America’s involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq – though it’s impossible to say they were U.S. victories. Even […]
The Man Who Delivered Beers to American Soldiers in During the Vietnam War
American troops resting during Vietnam WarWikimedia Commons. In 1967, John Chick Donohue, better known as Chickie among friends, made an incredible trip from America to Vietnam to provide his childhood friends with beer.
5 Black World War II Heroes to Know
A new book by Matthew F. Delmont sheds light on Black Americans who have been left out of history books despite helping the Allies win the war.
12 Wars Where The Most Americans Died Outside of Combat
American soldiers face not only guns and bombs when they go into the battlefield, but also disease, harsh weather conditions, toxic fumes, and a whole slew of other dangers. In Korea, U.S. service members fought in frigid temperatures. In the Pacific Theater in World War II and in Vietnam, malaria quickly spread among the troops. […]
Code Talker's granddaughter honors his legacy at Marine Corps marathon
Dawn Manuelito is readying her body, and mind Sunday, prepping for a mission to honor not only her Native American heritage but a family legacy of courage.
historynet.com
How to Cram the Complexities of the Vietnam War Into 144 Pages? This Book Does It.
Andrew Wiest is the founding director of the Dale Center for the Study of War and Society at the University of Southern Mississippi. These credentials suit him well for the daunting task of summarizing the United States’ war in Indochina in “The Vietnam War 1956-75.”. He begins in...
The GI Bill left behind Black World War II vets. Now there's a move to fix that
Black vets fought overseas but returned home to segregation — which made it harder for them to benefit from the GI Bill. Some in Congress hope to remedy that injustice.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Billy Waugh Couldn’t Walk Away From His Military Career, Not Even When He Was Shot In The Head
Billy Waugh had a long military career where he served honorably. His commitment to service earned him many awards, including a Silver Star, four Bronze Stars, four Army Commendation medals, and eight Purple Hearts for wounds in combat. After an attempted retirement, Waugh returned to service and continued to participate in the action well into his old age.
