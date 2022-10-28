Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
First Look: Homewood Bagel Company Opens 2nd Location Friday on 15th Street
Homewood Bagel Company expanded their Birmingham-based business to Tuscaloosa, officially opening their second location on 15th Street Friday morning. As previously reported, owners Ginny and Joe Leavens began their company in 2019 and decided to expand to Tuscaloosa, which Ginny considers her second home. The bagel shop offers 18 made-from-scratch...
thecutoffnews.com
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Sat., Oct. 29, Sun., Oct. 30, Mon. Oct.31 & November 2022
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Saturday, October 30, Sunday, October 31 & Monday, October 31 & November. Here's a few that we have found, If you have one you want us to ad to this list please email us at thecutoffnews@gmail.com. Times,...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton venue opens cabin getaway
For over a decade, Starwood Farm II in Jemison has hosted weddings and special events. Located off Jemison’s Interstate 65, Exit 219 in the countryside, the rustic and peaceful atmosphere has hosted birthday parties, quinceañeras, family reunions and over 60 weddings. The 45-acre property was purchased by the...
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
PARA Selects Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge as Speaker for Veterans Day Program
A local Veterans Day Program will feature Tuscaloosa County's Probate Judge, Rob Robertson, as the keynote speaker for the event which will take place on November 11. According to a release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, the program is in conjunction with PARA's Veteran's Memorial Park Association, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and the University of Alabama's Office of Veterans and Military Affairs.
Roll Call, The Rooftop Bar at Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel, Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
Roll Call, the city's newest rooftop bar and restaurant, opens Friday evening on the top floor of the Alamite Hotel on 6th Street in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa. The new bar and eatery sits atop the Alamite Hotel, which opened earlier this year with financial backing from Nick and Terry Saban, the king and queen of Alabama football.
Tuscaloosa, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa Academy basketball team will have a game with Holy Spirit Catholic High School on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00. The Tuscaloosa Academy basketball team will have a game with Holy Spirit Catholic High School on November 01, 2022, 15:30:00.
Land Unbelievable Deals for a Good Cause at Buy for RISE Fundraiser Next Week
Score great deals for an even greater cause as the University of Alabama's RISE Center brings back its annual Buy for RISE fundraiser next Friday and Saturday. According to a release from the University's News Center, the event is the program's second-largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event ensure children with special needs receive services at no cost to their families.
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
Northport Musician Makes his Debut at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville
Adam Hood, a Northport musician, had the opportunity to perform at one of the world's most notable country music venues earlier this month. The Grand Ole Opry's website describes it as "the stage that showcases country music's past, present, and future." Its live concert series has been going on for almost 100 years in Nashville.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Flip Alert: 10 Lowest-Priced Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I have several family members and friends that are in the business of flipping homes for either profit or to add to their real estate rental portfolio. I totally subscribe to the theory of multiple streams of income in this day and age of the economy. My Dad always said, “people are always going to need a place to live.”
Bama Theater to Reopen Following Facility Renovations, Debuting First Show Saturday
After closing this summer for extensive renovations, the Bama Theater is reopening just in time for its fall season, which will kick off Saturday night. As previously reported by the Thread, the Bama Theater shut down normal operations in late June to undergo much-needed facility upgrades. The facility originally planned to reopen in August, but construction issues pushed back its return.
Bham Now
10 Birmingham native musicians we love + where to watch them play
What better way to support your hometown than watching and listening to these Birmingham native musicians? Whether it’s in a car, on a walk or while doing work—you’ll want to add these artists to your playlist. Keep reading to find out your new favorite singer. 1. Carver...
wvtm13.com
Sunday showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms
Showers and a few storms will be likely overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. A few showers may linger into Monday, but dry weather will follow and conditions should be ideal by Halloween night! Get the latest on the forecast in the video above. RAINY SUNDAY. A slow-moving disturbance brings rain...
wbrc.com
Northport neighborhood pleads with drivers to obey four-way stop
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport woman is sounding the alarm on what she considers a potential catastrophe in her Brook Meade neighborhood. She says too many drivers are not obeying the four-way stop and it’s an issue Northport police are aware of. Christi Price says it’s an accident...
Alabama Punter Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama punter Jack Martin announced that he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday. "I would like to thank The University of Alabama for the opportunity they have given me," said Martin in a statement issued on social media. "I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility."
Four Community Titans Named Grand Marshals of 2022 West Alabama Christmas Parade
The grand marshals for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade were announced Monday in a press release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority. According to the release, Lyda Black, Clell Hobson, Sr., Gary Minor and Dr. Samory Pruitt were selected to lead this year's parade, which will take place on December 5.
West Alabama Food Bank Introduces Hunger Alleviation Plan
The West Alabama Food Bank kicked off "Imagine West Alabama!", its 5-year campaign and capital plan to alleviate hunger at a reception last week. Approximately 75 civic and community leaders throughout West Alabama attended the event in support of the $10 million plan to alleviate hunger in the area. Imagine...
