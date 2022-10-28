ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton venue opens cabin getaway

For over a decade, Starwood Farm II in Jemison has hosted weddings and special events. Located off Jemison’s Interstate 65, Exit 219 in the countryside, the rustic and peaceful atmosphere has hosted birthday parties, quinceañeras, family reunions and over 60 weddings. The 45-acre property was purchased by the...
PARA Selects Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge as Speaker for Veterans Day Program

A local Veterans Day Program will feature Tuscaloosa County's Probate Judge, Rob Robertson, as the keynote speaker for the event which will take place on November 11. According to a release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, the program is in conjunction with PARA's Veteran's Memorial Park Association, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and the University of Alabama's Office of Veterans and Military Affairs.
Land Unbelievable Deals for a Good Cause at Buy for RISE Fundraiser Next Week

Score great deals for an even greater cause as the University of Alabama's RISE Center brings back its annual Buy for RISE fundraiser next Friday and Saturday. According to a release from the University's News Center, the event is the program's second-largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event ensure children with special needs receive services at no cost to their families.
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Bama Theater to Reopen Following Facility Renovations, Debuting First Show Saturday

After closing this summer for extensive renovations, the Bama Theater is reopening just in time for its fall season, which will kick off Saturday night. As previously reported by the Thread, the Bama Theater shut down normal operations in late June to undergo much-needed facility upgrades. The facility originally planned to reopen in August, but construction issues pushed back its return.
Sunday showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms

Showers and a few storms will be likely overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. A few showers may linger into Monday, but dry weather will follow and conditions should be ideal by Halloween night! Get the latest on the forecast in the video above. RAINY SUNDAY. A slow-moving disturbance brings rain...
Northport neighborhood pleads with drivers to obey four-way stop

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport woman is sounding the alarm on what she considers a potential catastrophe in her Brook Meade neighborhood. She says too many drivers are not obeying the four-way stop and it’s an issue Northport police are aware of. Christi Price says it’s an accident...
Alabama Punter Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama punter Jack Martin announced that he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday. "I would like to thank The University of Alabama for the opportunity they have given me," said Martin in a statement issued on social media. "I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility."
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

